Global Shower Trays Market Overview Survey 2021 To 2027

The Shower Trays Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Lixil Group (Japan),Kohler Co. (United States),Duravit (Germany),Porcelanosa (Spain) ,HÃ¼ppe GmbH (Germany),Eczacibasi (Vitra) (Turkey),Roca (Spain),MAAX Bath Inc. (Canada),Novellini S.p.A. (Italy),Teuco S.p.A. (Italy)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Shower tray is a stylish option that gives plenty of space for a comfortable and refreshing shower experience. Shower trays come in a variety of designs, style, material and elegant. These trays also offer maximum strength and rigidity. These trays are primarily made from ceramics, acrylic, marble, and steel materials. Moreover, the shower trays have gained popularity among luxury hotels, resorts, and spas owing to its elegant looks and designs.

On 24 Feb 2017, Porcelanosa (Spain), a leading shower trays manufacturer presented its latest shower trays catalog at the 24th edition of the PORCELANOSA Grupo Exhibition.

Market Trends:

Increased Use of Slimline Shower Trays

Market Drivers:

Increase in Brand Awareness and Preference for High-End Products

The Increasing Hospitality Infrastructure among the Globe

The Surging Demand for Shower Trays from Residential Sector

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

