Public Safety Analytics Market 2021 Global Growth Opportunities, Applications, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2027

The Public Safety Analytics Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Hexagon (Sweden),IBM (United States),Accenture (Ireland),Cisco (United States),NEC (Japan),SAP (Germany),Esri (United States),SAS (United States),Tyler Technologies Inc. (United States),Nice Systems (Israel),Splunk (United States),Verint Systems (United States),Hitachi Vantara (United States),Haystax (United States)

Definition:

The public safety analytics video analytics, identity, social media analytics, and various others, it works on the basis of predictive, prescriptive and descriptive analysis which includes all size are inundated with data and information. The analytics provides all the data regarding the public safety right from data from dash cams to emergency incident reports and criminal intelligence. The public safety analytics requires data at the right time to help public safety providers to solve crimes and ensure the safety of citizens.

On 3rd October 2019, Tyler Technologies Inc. announced it has launched its Socrata-based cloud application, Law Enforcement Analytics, a new data-rich product for public safety command staff. Law Enforcement Analytics allows public safety staff to have a comprehensive view of crime statistics in their community. With the tool, they can identify types of crimes that have increased or decreased in a given area, determine and visualize where crimes occurred, and pinpoint when crime types occur most frequently.

Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Video Analytics in Public Safety Analytics

Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analysis used in Public Safety Analytics

Market Drivers:

Increasing Need for the Safety and Security in the Public Setting

Demand for Efficient Use of Resources and Better Chance to Intercept Criminals

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

