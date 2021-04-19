Global Cat Treats – How the Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years?

The Cat Treats Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Ainsworth Pet Nutrition (United States),Big Heart (United States),Pet Brands (United Kingdom),Cargill (United States),Crosswind Industries (United States),Thailand Foods Pet Food (Thailand),Hubbard Feeds (United States),National Flour Mills (Spain),Natural Balance Pet Foods (United States),Rush Direct (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Cat treat consists of a food with combination of nutrients and vitamins. Some of the treats are good for catâ€™s teeth by reducing tartar and preventing gingivitis. Cats have to have protein from meat for a strong heart, good vision, and a healthy reproductive system. Also, cooked beef, chicken, turkey, and small amounts of lean deli meats are a great way to feed them. However, raw or spoiled meat may ruin the health.

On November 2019, Pets Global has announced the launch of their newest pet food product line, inception which is free of corn, potato, legumes, wheat, and soy. It contains at least 70% animal and fish proteins, bound with healthy ingredients such as oats, millet, and milo.

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand of Organic Pet Foods

Market Drivers:

Rising Awareness About the Health of Pet Animals Such as Cats and Dogs

Increased Spending on Pet Foods

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

