Automation-as-a-Service Market Size Worth US$ 23.40 Bn in 2027 | by Solution and Service

The global automation-as-a-service market accounted for US$ 2.79 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 23.40 Bn in 2027.

The increasing adoption of digital solutions by different industry verticals and growing need for error-free and timely processes are few of the factors driving the automation-as-a-service market worldwide. However, s frequent alterations in operating procedures and business rules impacting the efficiency, which in turn may restrain the future growth of automation-as-a-service market. Despite these limitations, entry of new players focusing on emerging economies is projected to have a positive impact on the growth of the automation-as-a-service market in the coming years.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Automation-as-a-Service market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Accenture PLC, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Group plc, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NICE Ltd., Pegasystems Inc, and UiPath

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Most important Component of Automation-as-a-Service covered in this report are:

Solution and Service

Most important Business Function of Automation-as-a-Service covered in this report are:

Sales & Marketing

Finance & Operations

Human Resource

Information Technology

Key points from Table of Content:

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Automation-as-a-Service Market Landscape

5. Automation-as-a-Service Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6. Automation-as-a-Service Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Automation-as-a-Service Market Analysis – By Component

8. Automation-as-a-Service Market Analysis – By Deployment Model

9. Automation-as-a-Service Market Analysis – By Business Function

10. Automation-as-a-Service Market Analysis – By Industry Vertical

11. Automation-as-a-Service Market- Geographic Analysis

12. Global Automation-as-a-Service Market-Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

