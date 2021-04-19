How the Middle East and Africa Mesotherapy Market have seen a comparatively modest Growth with a US$ 62.36 million by 2027

Middle East and Africa Mesotherapy Market is a non-surgical technique that uses microinjections of pharmaceutical and homeopathic preparations, plant extracts, vitamins, and other ingredients into subcutaneous fat. Mesotherapy injections target adipose fat cells, superficially by inducing lipolysis, rupture and cell death among adipocytes. The injections help in removing excess fat, tighten skin and rejuvenate resulting in younger looking skin.
“Middle East & Africa Mesotherapy market is expected to reach US$ 62.36 million by 2027 from US$ 41.21 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5 % from 2020 to 2027”
Top Manufacturer Companies Mentioned
Colgate-Palmolive Company, Mesoskinline, Institute Bcn,,Koru Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd,Fusion Meso
Mesotherapy Market –
By Product Type
- Mesotherapy Fillers Kits
- Mesotherapy Solution Kits
- Mesotherapy Chemical Peels
- Anti-Ageing Masks
- Mesotherapy Devices
By Indication
- Anti-Ageing and Wrinkle Treatment
- Facial Rejuvenation
- Stretch Marks
- Acne and Scar Treatment
- Fat Loss
- Hair Loss
By End User
- Hospitals
- Dermatology Clinics
- Cosmetic Clinics
- Others
By Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
