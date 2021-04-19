How the Middle East and Africa Mesotherapy Market have seen a comparatively modest Growth with a US$ 62.36 million by 2027

Middle East and Africa Mesotherapy Market is a non-surgical technique that uses microinjections of pharmaceutical and homeopathic preparations, plant extracts, vitamins, and other ingredients into subcutaneous fat. Mesotherapy injections target adipose fat cells, superficially by inducing lipolysis, rupture and cell death among adipocytes. The injections help in removing excess fat, tighten skin and rejuvenate resulting in younger looking skin.

“Middle East & Africa Mesotherapy market is expected to reach US$ 62.36 million by 2027 from US$ 41.21 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5 % from 2020 to 2027”

Top Manufacturer Companies Mentioned

Colgate-Palmolive Company, Mesoskinline, Institute Bcn,,Koru Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd,Fusion Meso

Mesotherapy Market –

By Product Type

Mesotherapy Fillers Kits

Mesotherapy Solution Kits

Mesotherapy Chemical Peels

Anti-Ageing Masks

Mesotherapy Devices

By Indication

Anti-Ageing and Wrinkle Treatment

Facial Rejuvenation

Stretch Marks

Acne and Scar Treatment

Fat Loss

Hair Loss

By End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Cosmetic Clinics

Others

By Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

