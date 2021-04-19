Expanding into Europe Vaccines Market Industry 2027 by Leading Player like PFIZER INC,GlaxoSmithKline plc.,Merck & Co., Inc.,Sanofi,Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc,Panacea Biotec Limited

The Europe Vaccines Market is expected to reach US$ 16,291.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 9,576.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing awareness programs for vaccination in Europe and increasing vaccines research, and development activities in Europe are likely to grow the vaccines market in the forecast period. Whereas, the vaccines hesitancy in the European region is likely to impact the growth of the vaccines market during the forecast period.

Leading Europe Vaccines Market Players:

PFIZER INC,GlaxoSmithKline plc.,Merck & Co., Inc.,Sanofi,Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc,Panacea Biotec Limited,Astellas Pharma Inc.,NOVAVAX, INC.,VBI Vaccines Inc,Bavarian Nordic

EUROPE VACCINES– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Recombinant vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

EUROPE VACCINES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Disease Indication

DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis)

Influenza

Hepatitis

Other Diseases

EUROPE VACCINES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Rout of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Other

EUROPE VACCINES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Patient Type

Adults

Pediatric

By Country

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

