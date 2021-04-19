Supply Chain Analytics Industry Size, Revenue, Market Share and Accuracy Forecast Report 2025

“Supply Chain Analytics Market Global Research Report 2017-2025” is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Supply Chain Analytics Market. This report studies Supply Chain Analytics in Global market, especially North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. Focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with size, growth, capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer includes SAS Institute Inc. SAP SE, Kinaxis Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Entercoms Inc., Demand Solutions Group LLC, Tableau Software Inc., Birst Inc. and Tata Consultancy Services.

In today’s highly competitive environment companies are putting high focus on optimizing operational expenses in order to achieve high efficiency and manageability. Efficient supply chain analytics solutions and tools helps organizations to achieve efficient forecasting, improved supplier network, improved warehouse management and high supply chain visibility which will ultimately help companies for effectively and cost efficiently cater the changing and dynamic end user demands.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Supply Chain Analytics Market along with detailed segmentation of market by solution, services, deployment type, industry verticals and five major geographical regions. Global Supply Chain Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to as it provides end users greater visibility and improved forecasting accuracy.

The Objectives of Supply Chain Analytics Market are as follows:

• To provide overview of the Global Supply Chain Analytics market

• To analyze and forecast the Global Supply Chain Analytics market on the basis of solutions, services and deployment types.

• To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Supply Chain Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

• To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

• To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

• To profiles key Supply Chain Analytics players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Segmentation of the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market are as follows:

Supply Chain Analytics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Solutions

• Manufacturing Analytics Market

• Logistics and Transportation Analytics Market

• Reporting and Visualization Tools Market

• Others Tools Market

Supply Chain Analytics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Service

• Integration services Market

• Professional services Market

Supply Chain Analytics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Type

• On-Premise Deployment Market

• Cloud Deployment Market

• Hybrid Deployment Market

Supply Chain Analytics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Vertical

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Government & Defense

• Others

Supply Chain Analytics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• South America (SAM)

