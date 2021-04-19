1 and 4-Butane Sultone Market 2021| Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

1, 4-butane sultone is a sulfo-alkylating agent which has a weak carcinogenic activity. It is a six-membered ?-sultone and a cyclic ester of 4-hydroxybutanesulfonic acid. 1, 4-butane sultone is clear colorless to yellowish transparent liquid. In synthetic chemistry 1, 4-butane sultone is used as an alkylating agent. 1, 4-butane sultone are primary chemical intermediates used to synthesize sensitizing dyes/ azo dyes, anionic Gemini surfactants, and secondary lithium-ion solution. It is used in wood preservatives and is soluble in chloroform and methanol and is hardly soluble in water. It reacts under boiling water and is hazardous. It is moisture sensitive incompatible with strong bases and oxidizing agents.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The 1, 4-butane sultone market has witnessed a significant growth owing to the penetration towards electric vehicles and electronic devices the demand for 1, 4-butane sultone. Moreover, the increasing demand for electric vehicles the 1, 4-butane sultone demand provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the 1, 4-butane sultone market. However, regulatory norms is projected to hamper the overall growth of the 1, 4-butane sultone market.

MARKET SCOP0045

The “Global 1, 4-Butane Sultone Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the 1, 4-butane sultone market with detailed market segmentation end user, and geography. The global 1, 4-butane sultone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 1, 4-butane sultone market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global 1, 4-butane sultone market is segmented on the basis of end user. On the basis of end user, the global 1, 4-butane sultone market is divided into automobile, electronics, industrial, pharmaceuticals, military, textile and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 1, 4-butane sultone market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The 1, 4-butane sultone market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the 1, 4-butane sultone market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the 1, 4-butane sultone market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the 1, 4-butane sultone market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market pl ayers from 1, 4-butane sultone market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 1, 4-butane sultone in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the 1, 4-butane sultone market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the 1, 4-butane sultone market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Alfa Aesar

B&S Group

Brunschwig Chemie

Charkit Chemical Company LLC

HOPAX

Merck KGaA

Shanghai Danfan Network Science & Technology Co., Ltd

Stratech Scientific Limited

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific

