Wood-Plastic Composite Floorings Market 2021| Segments, Competitor Landscape, Top Key Players, Business Trends to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Wood-plastic composite floorings are composite materials made up of a combination of wood flour or fibers and heated thermoplastic resins. Together, these materials surpass other conventional types of flooring pertaining to durability, care, and water resistance. WPC floorings are visually appealing and relatively easier to install and maintain than traditional flooring types. There are numerous benefits associated with WPC floorings, such as low melting temperature and high stiffness compared to conventional wood alternatives, which give it an edge in the flooring applications over other materials.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global construction sector’s sustained growth and significant investments into repair and renovation activities annually worldwide are key factors driving demand for Wood-plastic composite (WPC) flooring materials. WPC flooring is used in residential construction, and retail outlets, commercial construction, among others. Of these constructions of commercial building projects are the largest end-users for WPC flooring. Trends of urbanization and the development of smart city projects are significant contributors to the market. However, governments’ strict regulations on emissions that have health and environmental ramifications from the production of WPC products is a crucial challenge for manufacturers.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Wood-Plastic Composite Floorings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the wood-plastic composite floorings market with detailed market segmentation by type and end use. The global wood-plastic composite floorings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wood-plastic composite floorings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wood-plastic composite floorings market is segmented into type and end use. By type, the wood-plastic composite floorings market is classified into polyethylene, polyvinylchloride, polypropylene, others. By application, the wood-plastic composite floorings market is classified into commercial buildings, residential buildings, retail outlets, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wood-plastic composite floorings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The wood-plastic composite floorings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the wood-plastic composite floorings market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the wood-plastic composite floorings market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover vital developments in the wood-plastic composite floorings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the wood-plastic composite floorings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wood-plastic composite floorings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wood-plastic composite floorings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the wood-plastic composite floorings market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Armstrong Flooring

Mannington Mills

PRO-TEK

Parterre Flooring

Parterre Flooring Systems

Oakio Plastic Wood Building Materials Co.,Ltd

SPECTRA CONTRACT FLOORING

COREtec

Tecnodec

