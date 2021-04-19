Global Cranes Rental Market 2021 Analysis on Trends, Size, Segments, SWOT, Development and Key Players

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Global Cranes Rental Market” to its research database.

The Cranes Rental market is projected to grow at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Preference of cranes on rental basis rather than purchasing them, together with increasing investments in various end-use industries such as building & construction, transportation, and oil & gas, have led to growth in cranes rental market.

Mobile cranes is expected to hold the largest share in cranes rental market due to its wide acceptance in various end-use industries such as building & construction, and transportation. Advantages such as mobility, less time consumption for installation and setup over fixed cranes are expected to fuel the growth of mobile cranes in cranes rental market.

Low weight lifting capacity segment is likely to account for the largest share in cranes rental market. This growth is attributed to the increase in miscellaneous activities for construction, repairs, and maintenance around the globe, which is expected to drive the growth of cranes rental market. Moreover, low weight lifting capacity segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Building & construction, which consists of commercial & residential buildings and infrastructure (bridges, tunnels) is the major consumer of cranes in the cranes rental market and is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing infrastructure activities in various parts of the world, such as China, India, and Ghana, among other countries. Moreover, increasing investment in public & private sectors from domestic & foreign investors around the globe is expected to drive the growth of cranes rental market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the cranes rental market, which is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for cranes on rental basis from China, Japan, India, Australia, and other countries. Moreover, rising population levels and increasing investments from domestic & foreign investors are expected to drive the growth of Asia Pacific cranes rental market.

Sarens NV (Belgium), Mammoet (Netherlands), ALL Erection & Crane Rental Corp. (US), Lampson International LLC (US), Action Construction Equipment Ltd. (India), Maxim Crane Works, L.P. (US), ALE (US), Sanghvi Movers Limited (India), and Deep South Crane and Rigging (US) are the key players in the market.

