Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market is Booming with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies 3m Company, ARH, COBAN Technologies, Digital Recognition Systems

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system is a useful approach for vehicle surveillance, which is used in intelligent transportation system. ANPR uses an advanced machine vision technology to recognize vehicles by their number plates without intervention of human. The adoption ANPR technology continues to gain momentum in the market. ANPR technology tends to be region-specific, owing to variation in number plate from one place to other.

Competitive Landscape: Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market: 3m Company, ARH, Inc., COBAN Technologies, Inc., Digital Recognition Systems, Ltd., Genetec, Inc., Jenoptik AG, Q-Free ASA, Siemens AG, Tattile S.R.L, nd Vigilant Solutions.

Key findings of the study:

Asia- Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Based on the system type, Fixed ANPR is projected to dominate the market.

In APAC region, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and Malaysia are some of the key countries contributing to the growth of automatic number plate recognition market.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Answers That the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

