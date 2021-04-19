Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market Rapidly Increasing Worldwide in Near Future | Top Companies Analysis

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market” to its research database.

Key market players include Dow Chemical Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Mitsui Chemical Inc. (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Cytec Solvay Group (Belgium), Perstorp AB (Sweden), Chase Corporation (US), Lanxess AG (Germany), Lamberti SPA (Italy), Rudolf GMBH (Germany), and Alberdingk Boley GmbH (Germany).

Growing demand across various applications such as paints & coating, adhesives & sealants, and fibre finishing is expected to drive the market for polyurethane dispersion globally.

The solvent-free segment is likely to hold the major share in the market. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing consumption in various applications due to its excellent mechanical & physical properties and low VOC content. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

The paints & coatings application is expected to dominate the market due to rising demand for PUD-based coating systems in the automotive and construction sectors as it possess excellent abrasion resistance and low VOC content. Also, PUD-based paints & coatings exhibit exceptional cross-linking properties, which help in preventing water and chemical from reaching the substrate. These factors are expected to drive the demand for PUD in paints & coatings application.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

Which are the future revenue pockets in the polyurethane dispersion market?

Which key developments are expected to have a high impact on the market?

Which products/technologies are expected to overpower the existing technologies?

How the regulatory scenario further is expected to impact the market?

What will be the future product mix in the polyurethane dispersion market?

What are the prime strategies of leaders in the market?

