Global Thermoplastic Composites Market 2021 Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & ROW

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Global Thermoplastic Composites Market” to its research database. Growing demand from industries such as consumer goods, electronics, transportation, and aerospace & defense is the major factor for the growth of thermoplastic composites and is expected to lead the market in the near future.

Access to Full [email protected]https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Thermoplastic-Composites-Market

Glass fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites is estimated to hold the largest share in the global market, due to its increased consumption of thermoplastic composites basically due to its light weight properties together with high stiffness for a number of applications in consumer goods & electronics, aerospace & defense, and automotive applications. In terms of value, the carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites market accounted for the second-largest position in the market in 2018.

The thermoplastic composites used in the aerospace & defense applications is witnessing a high growth across the globe owing to its light-weight feature in the aerospace industry and hence facilitate more efficient designs suitable for various purposes. The thermoplastic materials used in interior components including floor panels, luggage bins, seats, trolleys, separation panels, keel beams, seals, fuel pipes, and bulkheads. An increasing number of aircraft deliveries in the coming years is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The demand for thermoplastic composites made up of polyamide resin is driven mainly due to considerable requirement from the automotive, consumer goods, and electrical & electronics industries. PA based compounds offer excellent wear resistance and high ductility, excellent mechanical strength, and stiffness, which makes them highly suitable and hence preferred for automotive applications over other alternatives. Also, polyamide is easy to process, with good dielectric properties that enables automotive OEMs to reduce weight without compromising on vehicle’s performance.

APAC is anticipated to lead the market of thermoplastic composites, and the trend is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Demand from end-users like aerospace & defense, automotive, and electrical & electronics industries is playing a pivotal role in the higher consumption of thermoplastic composites. Moreover, increasing wind turbine installations in the region is also supporting the growth of thermoplastic composites in the region.

Request for a sample [email protected]https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/at0460/Thermoplastic-Composites-Market

Celanese Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Toray Industries, Inc. (US), Lanxess AG (Germany), and SABIC (Saudi Arabia) are few of the leading players in the thermoplastic composites market.

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090