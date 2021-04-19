Laser Technology Market Analysis by Top Players, Size, Share and Forecast to 2026

Laser Technology uses light energy by transforming the energy states of a material. It is a focused beam of photon particles. There are various types of lasers such as dye lasers, excimer lasers, fiber lasers, gas lasers and solid state lasers. With the increasing expenditure on healthcare and other verticals the demand for laser technology has surged as well as there are various innovations in the technology which drives the demand for it. Laser technology is widely used in various industries such as defense, healthcare, and telecommunications, aerospace. Laser technology is widely used in surgical procedures, consumer products, and laser material processing such as drilling, engraving, and cutting and for marking a broad range of materials.

Global Laser technology market is set to witness a growing substantial CAGR of 5.68% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging global demand for optical communication as well as the rising demand of infrared thermometer is contributing to the market growth.

With the wide ranging Laser Technology market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global laser technology market are NeoPhotonics Corporation, Applied Laser Technology, Inc., Haas Laser Technologies, Inc., JENOPTIK AG, Lumentum Operations LLC, Laser Technology, Inc., PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A., BYSTRONIC, MKS Instruments, LUMIBIRD, TRUMPF, IPG Photonics Corporation, Epilog Laser, eurolaser GmbH, Focuslight Technologies Inc., Access Laser Company, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd, Novanta Inc., 600 Group PLC, Photonics Industries International. Inc., LaserStar Technologies Corporation, Coherent Inc. and Corning Incorporated among others.

Segmentation : Global Laser Technology Market

By Type

CO2 Laser

Fiber Laser

Solid State Laser

Yag Laser

Semiconductor Laser

Thin Disk Laser

Ruby Laser

Other Laser

X-Ray Laser

Dye Laser

Excimer Laser

Argon Laser

Chemical Laser

Helium-Neon Laser

By Revenue

System Revenue

Laser Revenue

By Application

Laser Processing

Macro Processing

Cutting

Fusion Cutting

Flame Cutting

Sublimation Cutting

Drilling

Single Pulse Drilling

Percussion Drilling

Trepanning Drilling

Helical Drilling

Welding

Marking and Engraving

Micro Processing

Advanced Processing

Optical Communications

Others

By End User

Telecommunications

Industrial

Semiconductor & Electronics

Memory

Microprocessors

Integrated Circuit

Commercial

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace Industry

Missile Industry

Space Industry

Combat Vehicle Industry

Ammunition & Weapon Industry

Automotive

Medical

Research

Others

Oil & Gas

Iron & Steel

Tobacco

Glass

Wood

Retail

Plastic

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Laserax had launched inline laser marking and laser cleaning solutions which will solve the problem of various automobile manufacturers for marking of individual components so that they can be traced. This launch will help the manufacturers in marking the components which will benefit the company by expanding its customer base.

In August 2018, Emerson had launched Rosemount CT4215 Food and Beverage leak detection system. It will ensure the safety and quality of the F7B products as well as will help in maximizing the overall production. It will detect any leaks in bottles or packets and will alert for it. This launch will benefit the company by expanding its customer’s base as well as expanding the product portfolio of the company.

Country Level Analysis

The Laser Technology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Laser Technology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Laser Technology Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Laser Technology market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Laser Technology market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Laser Technology market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

