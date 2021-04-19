Europe Pilates & Yoga Studios Market by Activity Type (Yoga Classes, Pilates Classes, Pilates & Yoga Accreditation Training, and Merchandise Sales): Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Increase in health awareness, rise in obese population, influence of digitalization, and health benefits associated with yoga and Pilates drive the growth of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market. In addition, rise in number of fitness enthusiasts and initiation of international yoga day and other government initiatives further fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, Germany dominated the market in 2019 and would lead the trail by 2027.

Portland, OR, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market garnered $26.99 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $49.44 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.05% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

Increase in health awareness, rise in obese population, influence of digitalization, and health benefits associated with yoga and Pilates drive the growth of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market. In addition, rise in number of fitness enthusiasts and initiation of international yoga day and other government initiatives further fuel the growth of the market. However, presence of other alternatives such as multi-specialty gym, fitness centers, and therapy classes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, promotion of yoga for male participants and surge in disposable income present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in the trend of digital classes for yoga and fitness. Owing to this, many studio owners have shifted toward digital options.

Fitness club owners, yoga studios owners, and boutique fitness operators, who experienced decline in their memberships have started to offer on-demand and live stream group workouts.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market based on activity type and country. Based on activity type, the market is categorized into yoga classes, Pilates classes, Pilates & yoga accreditation training, and merchandise sales. The yoga class segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on country, the market across Germany accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding nearly one-fifth of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the UK is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2027. The market is further studied in France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe.

Leading players of the Europe Pilates & yoga studios market discussed in the research include Body & Soul Yoga Club, Core Pilates, Cheltenham Pilates & Yoga, Fitness Unlimited, Flex Studio, Hummingbird Pilates & Yoga, LV Yoga, Fareham, M Pilates+Yoga, Pilates Plus LLC and Sandstone Yoga & Pilates.

