Growth Drivers and Roadblocks in Targeted Protein Degradation Market | Roots Analysis

In a recent article, I discussed the rise of protein degradation therapeutics and the surge in big pharma interest in this emerging space. With more than 3,600 tweets posted over the last three years to over 5,000 articles published over the last decade, the concept of protein degradation has got the right people talking.

For More Insights Click Here

In contrast to the traditional small molecule inhibitors and antibody drugs, protein degraders are designed to develop drug candidates for many intractable diseases that other therapeutic modalities cannot address.

Owing to extensive research in this domain, multiple protein-degradation-focused biotech firms have emerged with ample funding. In addition, big pharma companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, Novartis, and Pfizer have launched internal efforts and forged partnerships to explore the modality. Recently, Boehringer Ingelheim and the University of Dundee extended their collaboration for the development of PROTAC based drugs to treat cancer, building on the success of their ongoing alliance. Similarly, Novartis collaborated with the University of California, Berkeley to establish the Novartis-Berkeley Center for Proteomics and Chemistry Technologies. The center combines Novartis’ expertise in chemical biology with Berkeley’s expertise in covalent chemoproteomics.

To say that this space is growing would be an understatement. The potential to drug the undruggable is just far too more lucrative to let a few roadblocks come in the way. Here is a look at some of the key growth drivers and roadblocks in the targeted protein degradation space:

For further information, check out the report here

Read more insights at

Roots Analysis – Leaders in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Market Research

You may also be interested in the following titles:

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]