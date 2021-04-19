Global Automotive Cyber Security Market 2021 Analysis and 2027 Forecasts Report By Whipsmartmi

The global automotive cyber security market is estimated to grow at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Access to Full Report @https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Automotive-Cyber-Security-Market

The in-vehicle segment is expected to account for the largest share. This segment is driven by factors such as the increasing use of endpoint applications such as mobile, radio, and smart antenna in vehicles in developing economies and rising demand for in-vehicle applications such as telematics, ADAS, and infotainment.

The application security segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. It is followed by wireless network security. The application security segment is estimated to experience significant growth due to the increasing sales of mid-size and luxury vehicles across the globe.

The powertrain system is estimated to be the fastest growing segment. The number of electronic applications in modern vehicles is increasing day by day. Modern vehicles have a powertrain system equipped with latest mechatronics technologies comprising electronic control units (ECUs). These ECUs are vulnerable to the threat of a cyberattack.

Request for a free sample report @https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/at0353/Automotive-Cyber-Security-Market

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to hold the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increase in vehicle production and rising adoption of connected vehicles. Expansion of leading OEMs and automotive component suppliers in developing economies such as China and India is also projected to drive the market growth in this region.

Key market players include Harman (US), Continental (Germany), NXP (Netherlands), Escrypt (Germany), and Vector (Germany).

Key questions the report answers:

Which new regions manufacturers are exploring for potential business avenues?

Which are the key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

How will the new advancement affect the market?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090