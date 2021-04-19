Global Referral Management Market Growing Demand to Impact Revenue Share during 2021-2027

Global Referral Management Market was valued at USD 2820.22 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 9760.33 million by 2027 at a CAGR 22.87%.

The global Referral Management Market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Referral Management Market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market’s historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods.

An in-detailed analysis of the Referral Management Market is curated in this report. The analysts of our team have carefully studied the various key trends that are defining the growth of the market at present and in the near future. The report also includes a complete profiling of the players operating in the Referral Management Market, including their achievements thus far. It also notes down the key trends and developments in the market that hold the potential to be lucrative. The report offers an unbiased and in-depth overview of the Referral Management Market.

Referral Management system is widely used in healthcare sector such as hospitals, and clinics etc., to keep track of patient referrals information throughout their treatment period. This system mainly focuses on improving the communication between different healthcare providers which are involved inpatient care. Also, this system helps in managing the patient’s revenue cycle and processing the claims efficiently.

Market Drivers

Increase in government initiatives to incorporate IT solutions in healthcare is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global referral management market. Furthermore, increase in geriatric population and subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic diseases will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of cloud based systems which are expected to propel the global referral management market growth. In addition to that, rise in collaboration and partnership activities by key players will fuel the market growth. For instance, in Aug 2019, Cantex, and Diakon had partnered with Netsmart for launch of Netsmart Referral Manager. Netsmart referral manager can accept electronic referrals and automates the referral process.

Market Restraints

However, lack of awareness and lack of skilled and trained healthcare IT professionals are the major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global referral management market growth. Also, reluctance to adopt HCIT solutions and data security concerns will affect the market.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as CERNER CORPORATION, CAREPORT HEALTH, OPTUM, INC, CHANGE HEALTHCARE, EHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, KYRUUS, PERSISTENT SYSTEMS, and HEALTHVIEWX

