Impact of COVID-19 on Global Driving Apparel Market Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Driving apparel are heavier and thicker cloths which are specifically designed to provide protection to drivers. The main aim of driving apparels is to avoid major road accidents, injuries, and deaths. These are widely used in leisure and athlete cloths. Rise in prevalence of sports racing and riding will fuel the market growth.

The report on Driving Apparel Market details key dynamics of the market. The report has been developed, based on an exhaustive study by our proficient analysts. The scope of the report on the Driving Apparel Market range from the year 2020 to 2027. The report has been carefully designed, for our clients to comprehend the market’s insights easily. There are six sections of the Driving Apparel Market report. The report modules are; a market overview, a segmental study of the market, regional analysis, important vendors operating in the market, and news updated for the Driving Apparel Market.

Increase in awareness regarding road safety norms and enforcement of stringent government regulation for driving across the world is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global driving apparel market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements and innovations will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in trends of sports riding and sports racing activities commonly seen in youth. Registering the choice of customer needs, manufacturers are launching apparels which expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Meanwhile easy availability of helmets, jackets, gloves, and similar protective accessories in several retail outlets will drive the market growth.

However, availability of substitute products at lower prices is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global driving apparel market growth. Also, high cost of the driving apparel is another challenging factor which is expected to hinder the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Driving Apparel Market is segmented into product type such as Clothing, Footwear, and Protection Gear, by material such as Leather, Synthetic, and Natural Fiber, by vehicle type such as Two Wheeler, and Four Wheeler. Further, market is segmented into distribution channel such as E-Commerce, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Brand Outlets, and Discount Stores.

Also, Global Driving Apparel Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Dainese S.p.A., Alpinestars S.p.A., Fox Head, Inc., ThorMX, Scott Sports SA, LeMans Corporation, Puma Se, Adidas AG, Baoxiniao Holding Co., Ltd., Spartan ProGear Co., and Solace Gears

