Non-Residential HVAC Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | ABB, Belimo Automation, Carrier

The report titled Global Non-Residential HVAC Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Residential HVAC market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Residential HVAC market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Residential HVAC market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Residential HVAC market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Residential HVAC report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Residential HVAC report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Residential HVAC market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Residential HVAC market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Residential HVAC market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Residential HVAC market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Residential HVAC market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Belimo Automation, Carrier, Automated Logic, Danfoss, Delta Controls B.V., Delta Dore, Honeywell

Market Segmentation by Product: Heating

Ventilation

Air Conditioning



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Industrial



The Non-Residential HVAC Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Residential HVAC market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Residential HVAC market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Residential HVAC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Residential HVAC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Residential HVAC market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Residential HVAC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Residential HVAC market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Non-Residential HVAC Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Heating

1.2.3 Ventilation

1.2.4 Air Conditioning

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Non-Residential HVAC Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Non-Residential HVAC Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Non-Residential HVAC Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Non-Residential HVAC Industry Trends

2.4.2 Non-Residential HVAC Market Drivers

2.4.3 Non-Residential HVAC Market Challenges

2.4.4 Non-Residential HVAC Market Restraints

3 Global Non-Residential HVAC Sales

3.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Non-Residential HVAC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Non-Residential HVAC Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Non-Residential HVAC Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Non-Residential HVAC Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Non-Residential HVAC Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Non-Residential HVAC Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Non-Residential HVAC Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Non-Residential HVAC Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Non-Residential HVAC Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Residential HVAC Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Non-Residential HVAC Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Non-Residential HVAC Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Residential HVAC Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Non-Residential HVAC Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Non-Residential HVAC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Non-Residential HVAC Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Non-Residential HVAC Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Non-Residential HVAC Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Non-Residential HVAC Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Non-Residential HVAC Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Non-Residential HVAC Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Non-Residential HVAC Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Non-Residential HVAC Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Non-Residential HVAC Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Non-Residential HVAC Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Non-Residential HVAC Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Non-Residential HVAC Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Non-Residential HVAC Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Non-Residential HVAC Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Non-Residential HVAC Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Non-Residential HVAC Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Non-Residential HVAC Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Non-Residential HVAC Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential HVAC Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential HVAC Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential HVAC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Residential HVAC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB Non-Residential HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Non-Residential HVAC Products and Services

12.1.5 ABB Non-Residential HVAC SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.2 Belimo Automation

12.2.1 Belimo Automation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Belimo Automation Overview

12.2.3 Belimo Automation Non-Residential HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Belimo Automation Non-Residential HVAC Products and Services

12.2.5 Belimo Automation Non-Residential HVAC SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Belimo Automation Recent Developments

12.3 Carrier

12.3.1 Carrier Corporation Information

12.3.2 Carrier Overview

12.3.3 Carrier Non-Residential HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Carrier Non-Residential HVAC Products and Services

12.3.5 Carrier Non-Residential HVAC SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Carrier Recent Developments

12.4 Automated Logic

12.4.1 Automated Logic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Automated Logic Overview

12.4.3 Automated Logic Non-Residential HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Automated Logic Non-Residential HVAC Products and Services

12.4.5 Automated Logic Non-Residential HVAC SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Automated Logic Recent Developments

12.5 Danfoss

12.5.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

12.5.2 Danfoss Overview

12.5.3 Danfoss Non-Residential HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Danfoss Non-Residential HVAC Products and Services

12.5.5 Danfoss Non-Residential HVAC SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Danfoss Recent Developments

12.6 Delta Controls B.V.

12.6.1 Delta Controls B.V. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Delta Controls B.V. Overview

12.6.3 Delta Controls B.V. Non-Residential HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Delta Controls B.V. Non-Residential HVAC Products and Services

12.6.5 Delta Controls B.V. Non-Residential HVAC SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Delta Controls B.V. Recent Developments

12.7 Delta Dore

12.7.1 Delta Dore Corporation Information

12.7.2 Delta Dore Overview

12.7.3 Delta Dore Non-Residential HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Delta Dore Non-Residential HVAC Products and Services

12.7.5 Delta Dore Non-Residential HVAC SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Delta Dore Recent Developments

12.8 Honeywell

12.8.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.8.2 Honeywell Overview

12.8.3 Honeywell Non-Residential HVAC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Honeywell Non-Residential HVAC Products and Services

12.8.5 Honeywell Non-Residential HVAC SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Honeywell Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Non-Residential HVAC Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Non-Residential HVAC Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Non-Residential HVAC Production Mode & Process

13.4 Non-Residential HVAC Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Non-Residential HVAC Sales Channels

13.4.2 Non-Residential HVAC Distributors

13.5 Non-Residential HVAC Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

