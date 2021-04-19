Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | AVI Healthcare, Datex Ohmeda Ltd, Drager Medical

“

The report titled Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Newborn Thermal Care Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Newborn Thermal Care Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AVI Healthcare, Datex Ohmeda Ltd, Drager Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp., GE Healthcare, Ibis Medical, International Biomedical, MTTS, Weyer GmbH, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nonin Medical, Philips Healthcare, Phoenix Medical Systems, Smiths Medical, KANMED

Market Segmentation by Product: Incubator

Accessories



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

ASC

Other



The Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Newborn Thermal Care Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Newborn Thermal Care Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Newborn Thermal Care Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Incubator

1.2.3 Accessories

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 ASC

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Newborn Thermal Care Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Industry Trends

2.5.1 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Trends

2.5.2 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Drivers

2.5.3 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Challenges

2.5.4 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Newborn Thermal Care Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Newborn Thermal Care Devices by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Newborn Thermal Care Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Newborn Thermal Care Devices as of 2020)

3.4 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Newborn Thermal Care Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Newborn Thermal Care Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Newborn Thermal Care Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Newborn Thermal Care Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 AVI Healthcare

11.1.1 AVI Healthcare Corporation Information

11.1.2 AVI Healthcare Overview

11.1.3 AVI Healthcare Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 AVI Healthcare Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.1.5 AVI Healthcare Newborn Thermal Care Devices SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 AVI Healthcare Recent Developments

11.2 Datex Ohmeda Ltd

11.2.1 Datex Ohmeda Ltd Corporation Information

11.2.2 Datex Ohmeda Ltd Overview

11.2.3 Datex Ohmeda Ltd Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Datex Ohmeda Ltd Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.2.5 Datex Ohmeda Ltd Newborn Thermal Care Devices SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Datex Ohmeda Ltd Recent Developments

11.3 Drager Medical

11.3.1 Drager Medical Corporation Information

11.3.2 Drager Medical Overview

11.3.3 Drager Medical Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Drager Medical Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.3.5 Drager Medical Newborn Thermal Care Devices SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Drager Medical Recent Developments

11.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp.

11.4.1 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Overview

11.4.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.4.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Newborn Thermal Care Devices SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Recent Developments

11.5 GE Healthcare

11.5.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

11.5.2 GE Healthcare Overview

11.5.3 GE Healthcare Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 GE Healthcare Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.5.5 GE Healthcare Newborn Thermal Care Devices SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

11.6 Ibis Medical

11.6.1 Ibis Medical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Ibis Medical Overview

11.6.3 Ibis Medical Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Ibis Medical Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.6.5 Ibis Medical Newborn Thermal Care Devices SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Ibis Medical Recent Developments

11.7 International Biomedical

11.7.1 International Biomedical Corporation Information

11.7.2 International Biomedical Overview

11.7.3 International Biomedical Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 International Biomedical Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.7.5 International Biomedical Newborn Thermal Care Devices SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 International Biomedical Recent Developments

11.8 MTTS

11.8.1 MTTS Corporation Information

11.8.2 MTTS Overview

11.8.3 MTTS Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 MTTS Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.8.5 MTTS Newborn Thermal Care Devices SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 MTTS Recent Developments

11.9 Weyer GmbH

11.9.1 Weyer GmbH Corporation Information

11.9.2 Weyer GmbH Overview

11.9.3 Weyer GmbH Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Weyer GmbH Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.9.5 Weyer GmbH Newborn Thermal Care Devices SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Weyer GmbH Recent Developments

11.10 Natus Medical Incorporated

11.10.1 Natus Medical Incorporated Corporation Information

11.10.2 Natus Medical Incorporated Overview

11.10.3 Natus Medical Incorporated Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Natus Medical Incorporated Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.10.5 Natus Medical Incorporated Newborn Thermal Care Devices SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Natus Medical Incorporated Recent Developments

11.11 Nonin Medical

11.11.1 Nonin Medical Corporation Information

11.11.2 Nonin Medical Overview

11.11.3 Nonin Medical Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Nonin Medical Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.11.5 Nonin Medical Recent Developments

11.12 Philips Healthcare

11.12.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

11.12.2 Philips Healthcare Overview

11.12.3 Philips Healthcare Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Philips Healthcare Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.12.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

11.13 Phoenix Medical Systems

11.13.1 Phoenix Medical Systems Corporation Information

11.13.2 Phoenix Medical Systems Overview

11.13.3 Phoenix Medical Systems Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Phoenix Medical Systems Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.13.5 Phoenix Medical Systems Recent Developments

11.14 Smiths Medical

11.14.1 Smiths Medical Corporation Information

11.14.2 Smiths Medical Overview

11.14.3 Smiths Medical Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Smiths Medical Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.14.5 Smiths Medical Recent Developments

11.15 KANMED

11.15.1 KANMED Corporation Information

11.15.2 KANMED Overview

11.15.3 KANMED Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 KANMED Newborn Thermal Care Devices Products and Services

11.15.5 KANMED Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Distributors

12.5 Newborn Thermal Care Devices Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”