Lane Keep Assist System Market Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2026

Lane keep assist system is a technological application of the combination of cameras, sensors, and autonomous assistance applied in vehicles so that the vehicles move in a particular lane. These systems either inform the driver of the vehicle when the vehicle is drifting from a particular lane, and it is unsafe to do so or there is a risk of collision. These systems can also be used to automatically drift the steering wheel so that the vehicle comes back into the lane.

Global lane keep assist system market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant adoption of ADAS and a rise of autonomous vehicles prevalent in the market.

With the wide ranging Lane Keep Assist System market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lane keep assist system market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG; DENSO CORPORATION; Gentex Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo; Ficosa Internacional SA; Aptiv; Continental AG; Mobileye; Hitachi, Ltd.; Velodyne Lidar, Inc.; PRECO Electronics; AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.; Calsonic Kansei Corporation; WABCO; Autoliv Inc.; HYUNDAI MOBIS; Magna International Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; Visteon Corporation; Knorr-Bremse AG; Iteris, Inc. and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Segmentation : Global Lane Keep Assist System Market

By Function Type

Lane Keeping System

Lane Departure Warning

By Component

Vision Sensor/Camera

Electronic-Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Actuator

Electronic Control Unit

Others

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles (PV)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M & HCV)

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Bendix announced the upgradation of their “BlindSpotter Side Object Detection System” providing enhanced levels of safety in vehicles providing combined components and ADAS solutions from a single supplier. This system can also be integrated with Bendix’s flagship advanced driver assistance system, “Bendix Wingman Fusion”. Integrated with the vehicle’s CAN provides wider coverage area even on highways ensuring reliability on these systems.

In September 2017, WABCO announced the launch of “OnLaneASSIST” Advanced Driver Assistance System at NACV for heavy, and medium sized commercial vehicles. This technology is one of the first functionality in WABCO’s ADAS system. The application of this technology provides better lane keeping assist systems protecting against collisions and enhancing vehicle safety.

Country Level Analysis

The Lane Keep Assist System market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Lane Keep Assist System market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Lane Keep Assist System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Lane Keep Assist System market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

