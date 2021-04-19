Global Retail E-Commerce Market 2020-2027 Is Booming Worldwide with Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Revenue Scope in Future

Retail E-Commerce is defined as the sale or purchase of services or goods, conducted over computer-mediated networks. The services and goods are ordered over those networks, but payment and delivery of products may be conducted on or off line. Continuous technological developments in retail e-commerce industry creating new forms of e-commerce like mobile commerce or social commerce will drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The report mentions a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the Retail E-Commerce Market on a global as well as regional level. The report delivers complete data from 2020 to 2027 based on the revenue generation, and historical, existing, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of the market value and volume. Moreover, the report comprises notable changes taking place in the market structures over the analysis period. Diverse analyses of influential trends in the Retail E-Commerce Market, confirmable projections, along with macro and micro-economic indicators, regulations, and mandates have also been added in the study. In doing so, the report casts light on the growth of each significant segment of the Retail E-Commerce Market during this forecast period.

Rise in usage of smartphones and the convenience of purchasing daily essentials and luxury products from the comfort of home is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global retail e-commerce market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for enhanced customer experience with voice recognition will positively contribute the market growth. For instance, increase use of smart speakers by customers to place online orders in the U.S. region as order placed via voice provide more optimized search results. In addition to that, E-retailers can invest in Augmented Reality (AR) to offer an immersive experience to their experience to their customers. This technology helps customers visualize the selected items. However, continuous technological advancements will propel the retail E-commerce market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of AI, machine learning, in retail industry to understand customer demands will fuel the global retail E-commerce market growth during this forecast period.

However, lack of system security due to poor implementation of e-commerce is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global retail E-commerce market growth. Also, high initial cost will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market segmentation

Global Retail E-Commerce Market is segmented into product type such as Groceries, Apparels and Accessories, Footwear, Personal and Beauty Care, Furniture and Household Décor, Electronic Goods, and Others.

Also, Global Retail E-Commerce Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Albertsons Companies, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.com, Inc., Coupang Corp., Ebates Inc. dba Rakuten, eBay Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Taobao, The Kroger Co., and Walmart Inc.

