Global Consumer IAM Market 2021 Is Rapidly Increasing Worldwide in Near Future | Top Companies Analysis-IBM, MICROSOFT, SALESFORCE, SAP, BROADCOM, OKTA, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, PING IDENTITY

The Consumer IAM is referred as Consumer identity access management which deals with managing the customer’s identities who is need to access the web portal, corporate websites, and web-shops. By using these services consumers can manage their accounts and data profiles. Also, allows different business organizations to identify the customers and their engagements and being able to scale several partner offerings, business units, and consumer bases. Consumer IAM services are widely applied in various sectors such as BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail and E-commerce, Media and Entertainment, and Others.

The report on Consumer IAM Market details key dynamics of the market. The report has been developed, based on an exhaustive study by our proficient analysts. The scope of the report on the Consumer IAM Market range from the year 2020 to 2027. The report has been carefully designed, for our clients to comprehend the market’s insights easily. There are six sections of the Consumer IAM Market report. The report modules are; a market overview, a segmental study of the market, regional analysis, important vendors operating in the market, and news updated for the Consumer IAM Market.

Increase in security breaches and cyberattacks is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global consumer IAM market growth. Furthermore, increase in integration of consumer IAM with marketing tools and shifting interest from tradition IAM to consumer IAM will positively contribute the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in demand for consumer IAM in various industries like BFSI, Information and Technology, Retail and E-commerce, media and entertainment, and others will fuel the global consumer IAM market growth during this forecast period. The healthcare industry employs consumer IAM security services for securing sensitive data of patients and providing easy access to the services of medical institutes. Also, the consumer IAM solutions applied in energy and utility industry supports to provide access to real time data and manage demand supply gap and large volume of the customer database which is expected to propel the global consumer IAM market growth.

However, lack of identity standards and budgetary constraints in deploying CIAM solutions is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global consumer IAM market growth. Also, lack of skilled Cybersecurity professionals among enterprises as well as difficulties in addressing the complexity of advanced threats will affect the growth during this analysis period.

Global Consumer IAM Market is segmented authentication type such as Biometrics, Passwords, PIN, Tokens, and Others, by components such as Solution, and Service. Further, market is segmented into industry vertical such as BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail and E-commerce, Media and Entertainment, and Others.

Also, Global Consumer IAM Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM, MICROSOFT, SALESFORCE, SAP, BROADCOM, OKTA, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, PING IDENTITY, FORGEROCK, and LOGINRADIUS

