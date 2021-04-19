Global Automotive Open Die Forgings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

The global Automotive Open Die Forgings market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Precision Castparts Corp

Arconic

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

KOBELCO

Thyssenkrupp

Aichi Steel

Eramet Group

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

Bharat Forge Limited

Avic Heavy Machinery

Major applications as follows:

Connecting rods

Torque Rod Bush

Crankshaft

Camshaft

Axle Shafts

Ring Gears

Major Type as follows:

Custom Forging

Captive Forging

Catalog Forging

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Automotive Open Die Forgings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive Open Die Forgings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Automotive Open Die Forgings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive Open Die Forgings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Precision Castparts Corp

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Precision Castparts Corp

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Precision Castparts Corp

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Arconic

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Arconic

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Arconic

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 KOBELCO

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of KOBELCO

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of KOBELCO

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Thyssenkrupp

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Thyssenkrupp

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Thyssenkrupp

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Aichi Steel

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Aichi Steel

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Aichi Steel

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Eramet Group

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Eramet Group

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Eramet Group

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Bharat Forge Limited

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Bharat Forge Limited

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bharat Forge Limited

3.10 Avic Heavy Machinery

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Avic Heavy Machinery

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Avic Heavy Machinery

…continued

