Land Mobile Radio Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

Land mobile radio systems are the terrestrially-based wireless communications systems which are commonly used by the state, federal, local, territorial and tribal emergency responders, public works companies and the military for supporting low-speed and voice data communications. These systems typically comprises of mobile radios, handheld portable radios, a network, repeaters and base stations. LMR systems are the pivotal part in the voice communications among the public safety personnel along with their enhancement for providing mission critical features. In addition, federal, local and state agencies are investing billions of dollars and regularly upgrading their IT infrastructure for improving capabilities, capacity, coverage and interoperability.

Global land mobile radio market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of the new technologies and innovations by the leading firms across the globe due to the increasing rate of terrorism, natural disasters and crime will promulgate the overall market size.

With the wide ranging Land Mobile Radio market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities, and potential threats are offered via Land Mobile Radio marketing report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global land mobile radio market are Sepura Limited, Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, BK Technologies, Tait Communications, Simoco, Artel, Codan Communications, Cisco Systems, Inc., Exacom Inc., Icom America Inc., Midland Radio, PowerTrunk.com , Uniden America Corporation, ZETRON among others.

Segmentation : Global Land Mobile Radio Market

Type

Hand Portable

In-Vehicle

Technology

Analog

Digital

Tetra

DMR

P25

Frequency

VHF

UHF

SHF

Device

Gateways

Transceivers

LMR Handlers

Application

Commercial

Retail

Transportation

Utility

Mining

Public Safety

Military & Defense

Home Security

Emergency & Medical Services

Fire Department

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Motorola Solutions Inc. launched 3 new solutions for the enhancement of mission critical communications including an app for sharing the digital evidence. These solutions were LEX L11 Mission-Critical LTE Device, Capture Mobile Camera App, and APX 8500HP Mobile Radio. The launch of these new solutions provided the strengthening of LTE networks and communications for the first responders using land mobile radio

In May 2017, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited acquired Sepura Group PLC which was the leading worldwide provider of innovative professional mobile radio (PMR) communications solutions. The acquisition boosted the consumer base and product portfolio of Sepura which in return provided significant growth opportunities in the R&D and innovation domain

Country Level Analysis

The Land Mobile Radio market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Land Mobile Radio market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Land Mobile Radio market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Land Mobile Radio market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Land Mobile Radio Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Land Mobile Radio market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Land Mobile Radio market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Land Mobile Radio market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

