Global DIY Power Tools Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Market Overview

The global DIY Power Tools market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The DIY Power Tools market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

DIY Power Tools market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, DIY Power Tools market has been segmented into

Engine-driven power tool

Electric power tool

Pneumatic power tool

Hydraulic and other power tool

By Application, DIY Power Tools has been segmented into:

Residential Applications

Construction Field

Other

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global DIY Power Tools market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level DIY Power Tools markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global DIY Power Tools market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the DIY Power Tools market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and DIY Power Tools Market Share Analysis

DIY Power Tools competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, DIY Power Tools sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the DIY Power Tools sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in DIY Power Tools are:

Bosch

Snap-on

Hilti

Stanley Black & Decker

Festool (TTS)

Makita

Interskol

Hitachi Koki

TTI

Husqvarna

Dongcheng

KEN

Jiangsu Guoqiang

Among other players domestic and global, DIY Power Tools market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe DIY Power Tools product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of DIY Power Tools, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of DIY Power Tools in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the DIY Power Tools competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the DIY Power Tools breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, DIY Power Tools market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe DIY Power Tools sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 DIY Power Tools Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global DIY Power Tools Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Engine-driven power tool

1.2.3 Electric power tool

1.2.4 Pneumatic power tool

1.2.5 Hydraulic and other power tool

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global DIY Power Tools Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Residential Applications

1.3.3 Construction Field

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Overview of Global DIY Power Tools Market

1.4.1 Global DIY Power Tools Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bosch

2.1.1 Bosch Details

2.1.2 Bosch Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Bosch SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Bosch Product and Services

2.1.5 Bosch DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Snap-on

2.2.1 Snap-on Details

2.2.2 Snap-on Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Snap-on SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Snap-on Product and Services

2.2.5 Snap-on DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Hilti

2.3.1 Hilti Details

2.3.2 Hilti Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Hilti SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Hilti Product and Services

2.3.5 Hilti DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Stanley Black & Decker

2.4.1 Stanley Black & Decker Details

2.4.2 Stanley Black & Decker Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Stanley Black & Decker SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Stanley Black & Decker Product and Services

2.4.5 Stanley Black & Decker DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Festool (TTS)

2.5.1 Festool (TTS) Details

2.5.2 Festool (TTS) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Festool (TTS) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Festool (TTS) Product and Services

2.5.5 Festool (TTS) DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Makita

2.6.1 Makita Details

2.6.2 Makita Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Makita SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Makita Product and Services

2.6.5 Makita DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Interskol

2.7.1 Interskol Details

2.7.2 Interskol Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Interskol SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Interskol Product and Services

2.7.5 Interskol DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Hitachi Koki

2.8.1 Hitachi Koki Details

2.8.2 Hitachi Koki Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Hitachi Koki SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Hitachi Koki Product and Services

2.8.5 Hitachi Koki DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 TTI

2.9.1 TTI Details

2.9.2 TTI Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 TTI SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 TTI Product and Services

2.9.5 TTI DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Husqvarna

2.10.1 Husqvarna Details

2.10.2 Husqvarna Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Husqvarna SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Husqvarna Product and Services

2.10.5 Husqvarna DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Dongcheng

2.11.1 Dongcheng Details

2.11.2 Dongcheng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Dongcheng SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Dongcheng Product and Services

2.11.5 Dongcheng DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 KEN

2.12.1 KEN Details

2.12.2 KEN Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 KEN SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 KEN Product and Services

2.12.5 KEN DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Jiangsu Guoqiang

2.13.1 Jiangsu Guoqiang Details

2.13.2 Jiangsu Guoqiang Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Jiangsu Guoqiang SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Jiangsu Guoqiang Product and Services

2.13.5 Jiangsu Guoqiang DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global DIY Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global DIY Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 DIY Power Tools Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 DIY Power Tools Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global DIY Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global DIY Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global DIY Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America DIY Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America DIY Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America DIY Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe DIY Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe DIY Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe DIY Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific DIY Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific DIY Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific DIY Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America DIY Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America DIY Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America DIY Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa DIY Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa DIY Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa DIY Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global DIY Power Tools Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global DIY Power Tools Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global DIY Power Tools Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global DIY Power Tools Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global DIY Power Tools Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global DIY Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 DIY Power Tools Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America DIY Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe DIY Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific DIY Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America DIY Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa DIY Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 DIY Power Tools Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global DIY Power Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global DIY Power Tools Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 DIY Power Tools Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global DIY Power Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global DIY Power Tools Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global DIY Power Tools Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of DIY Power Tools by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global DIY Power Tools Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

Table 7. Bosch Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 8. Bosch DIY Power Tools Major Business

Table 9. Bosch DIY Power Tools Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 10. Bosch SWOT Analysis

Table 11. Bosch DIY Power Tools Product and Services

Table 12. Bosch DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 13. Snap-on Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 14. Snap-on DIY Power Tools Major Business

Table 15. Snap-on DIY Power Tools Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 16. Snap-on SWOT Analysis

Table 17. Snap-on DIY Power Tools Product and Services

Table 18. Snap-on DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 19. Hilti Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 20. Hilti DIY Power Tools Major Business

Table 21. Hilti DIY Power Tools Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 22. Hilti SWOT Analysis

Table 23. Hilti DIY Power Tools Product and Services

Table 24. Hilti DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 25. Stanley Black & Decker Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 26. Stanley Black & Decker DIY Power Tools Major Business

Table 27. Stanley Black & Decker DIY Power Tools Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 28. Stanley Black & Decker SWOT Analysis

Table 29. Stanley Black & Decker DIY Power Tools Product and Services

Table 30. Stanley Black & Decker DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 31. Festool (TTS) Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 32. Festool (TTS) DIY Power Tools Major Business

Table 33. Festool (TTS) DIY Power Tools Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 34. Festool (TTS) SWOT Analysis

Table 35. Festool (TTS) DIY Power Tools Product and Services

Table 36. Festool (TTS) DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 37. Makita Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 38. Makita DIY Power Tools Major Business

Table 39. Makita DIY Power Tools Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 40. Makita SWOT Analysis

Table 41. Makita DIY Power Tools Product and Services

Table 42. Makita DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 43. Interskol Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 44. Interskol DIY Power Tools Major Business

Table 45. Interskol DIY Power Tools Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 46. Interskol SWOT Analysis

Table 47. Interskol DIY Power Tools Product and Services

Table 48. Interskol DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 49. Hitachi Koki Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 50. Hitachi Koki DIY Power Tools Major Business

Table 51. Hitachi Koki DIY Power Tools Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 52. Hitachi Koki SWOT Analysis

Table 53. Hitachi Koki DIY Power Tools Product and Services

Table 54. Hitachi Koki DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 55. TTI Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 56. TTI DIY Power Tools Major Business

Table 57. TTI DIY Power Tools Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 58. TTI SWOT Analysis

Table 59. TTI DIY Power Tools Product and Services

Table 60. TTI DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 61. Husqvarna Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 62. Husqvarna DIY Power Tools Major Business

Table 63. Husqvarna DIY Power Tools Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 64. Husqvarna SWOT Analysis

Table 65. Husqvarna DIY Power Tools Product and Services

Table 66. Husqvarna DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 67. Dongcheng Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 68. Dongcheng DIY Power Tools Major Business

Table 69. Dongcheng DIY Power Tools Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 70. Dongcheng SWOT Analysis

Table 71. Dongcheng DIY Power Tools Product and Services

Table 72. Dongcheng DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 73. KEN Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 74. KEN DIY Power Tools Major Business

Table 75. KEN DIY Power Tools Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 76. KEN SWOT Analysis

Table 77. KEN DIY Power Tools Product and Services

Table 78. KEN DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 79. Jiangsu Guoqiang Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 80. Jiangsu Guoqiang DIY Power Tools Major Business

Table 81. Jiangsu Guoqiang DIY Power Tools Total Revenue (USD Million) (2018-2019)

Table 82. Jiangsu Guoqiang SWOT Analysis

Table 83. Jiangsu Guoqiang DIY Power Tools Product and Services

Table 84. Jiangsu Guoqiang DIY Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 85. Global DIY Power Tools Sales by Manufacturer (2018-2019) (K Units)

Table 86. Global DIY Power Tools Revenue by Manufacturer (2018-2019) (USD Million)

Table 87. Global DIY Power Tools Sales by Regions (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 88. Global DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 89. Global DIY Power Tools Revenue by Regions (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 90. North America DIY Power Tools Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 91. North America DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 92. North America DIY Power Tools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 93. North America DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 94. Europe DIY Power Tools Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 95. Europe DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 96. Europe DIY Power Tools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 97. Asia-Pacific DIY Power Tools Sales by Regions (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 98. Asia-Pacific DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 99. Asia-Pacific DIY Power Tools Revenue by Regions (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 100. South America DIY Power Tools Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 101. South America DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 102. South America DIY Power Tools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 103. South America DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 104. Middle East & Africa DIY Power Tools Sales by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 105. Middle East & Africa DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 106. Middle East & Africa DIY Power Tools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 107. Middle East & Africa DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 108. Global DIY Power Tools Sales by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 109. Global DIY Power Tools Sales Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 110. Global DIY Power Tools Revenue by Type (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Table 111. Global DIY Power Tools Revenue Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 112. Global DIY Power Tools Sales by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 113. Global DIY Power Tools Sales Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 114. Global DIY Power Tools Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 115. Global DIY Power Tools Market Share Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

Table 116. Global DIY Power Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 117. Global DIY Power Tools Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 118. Global DIY Power Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 119. Global DIY Power Tools Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 120. Direct Channel Pros & Cons

Table 121. Indirect Channel Pros & Cons

Table 122. Distributors/Traders/ Dealers List

List of Figures

Figure 1. DIY Power Tools Picture

Figure 2. Global Sales Market Share of DIY Power Tools by Type in 2019

Figure 3. Engine-driven power tool Picture

Figure 4. Electric power tool Picture

Figure 5. Pneumatic power tool Picture

Figure 6. Hydraulic and other power tool Picture

Figure 7. DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Application in 2018

Figure 8. Residential Applications Picture

Figure 9. Construction Field Picture

Figure 10. Other Picture

Figure 11. Global DIY Power Tools Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025) (USD Million)

Figure 12. United States DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 13. Canada DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 14. Mexico DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 15. Germany DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 16. France DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 17. UK DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 18. Russia DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 19. Italy DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 20. China DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 21. Japan DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 22. Korea DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 23. India DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 24. Southeast Asia DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 25. Australia DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025) (USD Million)

Figure 26. Brazil DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 27. Egypt DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 28. Saudi Arabia DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 29. South Africa DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 30. Turkey DIY Power Tools Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 31. Global DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Manufacturer in 2019

Figure 32. Global DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Manufacturer in 2019

Figure 33. Top 3 DIY Power Tools Manufacturer (Revenue) Market Share in 2019

Figure 34. Top 6 DIY Power Tools Manufacturer (Revenue) Market Share in 2019

Figure 35. Key Manufacturer Market Share Trend

Figure 36. Global DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 37. Global DIY Power Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 38. Global DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Figure 39. Global DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2018

Figure 40. North America DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 41. Europe DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 42. Asia-Pacific DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 43. South America DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 44. Middle East & Africa DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 45. North America DIY Power Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 46. North America DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure 47. North America DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Countries in 2018

Figure 48. North America DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 49. North America DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2018

Figure 50. United States DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 51. Canada DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 52. Mexico DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 53. Europe DIY Power Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 54. Europe DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure 55. Europe DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 56. Germany DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 57. UK DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 58. France DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 59. Russia DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 60. Italy DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 61. Asia-Pacific DIY Power Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 62. Asia-Pacific DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Regions 2019

Figure 63. Asia-Pacific DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Regions 2019

Figure 64. China DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 65. Japan DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 66. Korea DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 67. India DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 68. Southeast Asia DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 69. South America DIY Power Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 70. South America DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 71. South America DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 72. Brazil DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 73. Argentina DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 74. Middle East and Africa DIY Power Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 75. Middle East and Africa DIY Power Tools Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 76. Middle East and Africa DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure 77. Middle East and Africa DIY Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 78. Saudi Arabia DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 79. Egypt DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 80. Turkey DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 81. South Africa DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 82. Global DIY Power Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 83. Global DIY Power Tools Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025) (USD Million)

Figure 84. North America Sales DIY Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 85. Europe Sales DIY Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 86. Asia-Pacific Sales DIY Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 87. South America Sales DIY Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 88. Middle East & Africa Sales DIY Power Tools Market Forecast (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 89. Sales Channel: Direct Channel vs Indirect Channel

……. Continued

