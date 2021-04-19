Passenger Car Antenna Market Size, To Discern Steadfast Expansion during 2021-2025|Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has added a report on Passenger Car Antenna Market that involves the analysis of the product demand and market on the basis of various factors and by using different analytical tools for the forecast period 2021-2025.

The Passenger Car Antenna Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for commercial and personal electric vehicles around the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of the MARKET over the forecast period. According to the statistics by the International Environmental Agency (IEA), the global stock of electric passenger cars passed 5 million in the year 2018, which was an increase by 63% from the year 2017.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Passenger Car Antenna Market was valued at USD 1550 Million in the year 2019. Global Passenger Car Antenna Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2019 to reach USD 1675 Million by the year 2025. Passenger Car Antenna is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information. Typically an antenna consists of an arrangement of metallic conductors (elements), electrically connected (often through a transmission line) to the receiver or transmitter. An oscillating current of electrons forced through the antenna by a transmitter will create an oscillating magnetic field around the antenna elements, while the charge of the electrons also creates an oscillating electric field along the elements. These time-varying fields radiate away from the antenna into space as a moving transverse electromagnetic field wave. Conversely, during reception, the oscillating electric and magnetic fields of an incoming radio wave exert force on the electrons in the antenna elements, causing them to move back and forth, creating oscillating currents in the antenna.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10079070

The classification of Passenger Car Antenna includes Fin Type, Rod Type, Screen Type and Others Type. The proportion of Fin Type in 2017 is about 47%, and the proportion of Fin Type is in increase trend from 2013 to 2017.

Major market players in Passenger Car Antenna Market are Laird, Harada, Yokowa, Kathrein, Northeast Industries, Hirschmann, ASK Industries, Suzhong, Fiamm, Inzi Controls, Riof, Shenglu, and brief information of 8 more vompanies is provided in the report.

Passenger Car Antenna Market Segmentation:

Passenger Car Antenna Market Overview, By Product

Fin Type

Rod Type

Screen Type

Others

Passenger Car Antenna Market Overview, By Application

Sedans

SUVs

Others

Passenger Car Antenna Market Overciew, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Turnover Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Passenger Car Antenna Industry, By Product

6.1. Fin Type

6.2. Rod Type

6.3. Screen Type

7. Passenger Car Antenna Industry, By Application

7.1. Sedans

7.2. SUVs

7.3. Others

8 Geographical Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. RoE

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. RoAPAC

8.5. RoW

8.5.1. Latin America

8.5.1.1. Brazil

8.5.1.2. Argentina

8.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Harada

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Product Overview

9.1.4 Current Development

9.2 Laird

9.3. Yokowa

9.4. Kathrein

9.5. Northeast Industries

9.6. Hirschmann

9.7. Fiamm

9.8. Yamaha (Revolabs)

9.9. Inzi Controls

9.10. Riof

9.11. Shenglu

