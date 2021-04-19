Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Region Growth Analysis 2021-2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has added a report on Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market that involves the analysis of the product demand and market on the basis of various factors and by using different analytical tools for the forecast period 2021-2025.

The Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for commercial and personal electric vehicles around the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of the MARKET over the forecast period. According to the statistics by the International Environmental Agency (IEA), the global stock of electric passenger cars passed 5 million in the year 2018, which was an increase by 63% from the year 2017.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry was valued at USD 767.8 Million in the year 2018. Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.6% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 10,111 Million. Growth in this industry is mainly driven by factors such as growing big data, demand for greater visibility and transparency into supply chain data and processes, and adoption of AI for improving consumer services and satisfaction. The major restraint for the industry is the limited number of the artificial intelligence technology experts.

The size of the AI in supply chain industry has been arrived at based on segments such as offerings, technology, application, end-user industry, and region. The artificial intelligence in supply chain industry, by offering, is segmented into software, services, and hardware. Software segment is growing at a healthy rate. The adoption of AI is increasing rapidly for various applications. Continuous developments have been witnessed in AI and related software development kits. Also, AI software is capable of behaving intelligently. Creating intelligent software involves simulating a number of capabilities, which include reasoning, learning, problem-solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

Depending on the technology, artificial intelligence in supply chain can be segmented into machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and context-aware computing, and computer vision. The industry for computer vision is expected to grow at a higher rate. The growing adoption of computer vision for autonomous or semiautonomous applications in various industries, such as manufacturing and automotive, is propelling the growth of this technology in the artificial intelligence in supply chain industry.

Moreover, the industry has been segmented, on the basis of end-user industry, into automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, consumer-packaged goods, food & beverages, and others. Among all end-user industries, the industry for consumer-packaged goods is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of AI in consumer goods is increasing as it has ability to collect data, interact with customers, capture images, and more many of these changes are creating a permanent impact on customers’ expectations.

On the basis of region, the artificial intelligence in supply chain industry has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). The artificial intelligence in supply chain industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. industry growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies for automotive, retail, and manufacturing applications in APAC. Moreover, the presence of major players in the artificial intelligence in supply chain ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in APAC.

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry, By Region 2025 (USD Million)

Major market players in Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry are NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Logility, LLamasoft, Inc., ClearMetal, Splice Machine, Cainiao Network (Alibaba), FedEx, Deutsche Post AG DHL,and Other Company Profiles will be provided as per client business requirement.

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry Segmentation:

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry, by Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry, by Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry, by Application

Fleet Management

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Virtual Assistant

Risk Management

Freight Brokerage

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry, by End-user Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Consumer-packaged Goods

Food and Beverages

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry Overview, by Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

