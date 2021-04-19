Warehouse Robotics Market 2021 Trends, Expected Growth and its Factors, Business Prospects and Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has added a report on Warehouse Robotics Market that involves the analysis of the product demand and market on the basis of various factors and by using different analytical tools for the forecast period 2021-2025.

The Warehouse Robotics Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for commercial and personal electric vehicles around the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of the MARKET over the forecast period. According to the statistics by the International Environmental Agency (IEA), the global stock of electric passenger cars passed 5 million in the year 2018, which was an increase by 63% from the year 2017.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Warehouse Robotics Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2026.

The Warehouse Robotics Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2026, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Warehouse racking is a system that is designed for storage of materials in warehouse. Basically, racking is a steel structure that includes beams, metal frames, and connectors. Methods such as welding, clipping, and bolting are used to assemble and construct warehouse racking systems. These racking systems are available in different width and sizes to support the material or object placed on it for storage purpose. Generally, these racking systems are used for high-density storage and bulk warehouse. Racking systems serve warehouses of retail centers, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers.

The organization of goods or materials became easy in storage facility of respective companies, owing to the warehouse pallet system. The multiple levels of racking offer extra space for storage. In other words, the warehouse racking allows the companies to utilize its vertical space instead of floor space. Such factors are anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the industry players. However, budget constraints of smaller firms are expected to hamper the growth of the warehouse racking industry. New innovations can provide numerous future opportunities for the industry growth. For instance, voestalpine Krems Finaltechnik GmbH introduced a new concept of warehouse racking systems called mobile pallet rack solution, which is different from traditional warehousing systems. These racking systems offer extensive storage capacity within a limited space suitable for goods with a low fluctuation rate.

The global warehouse racking industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the industry is classified into selective pallet rack, double deep, back racking, pallet flow rack, drive-in/drive-thru rack, and others. Based on application, the industry is divided into automotive, food and beverage, retail, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global warehouse racking industry include Constructor Group AS, Daifuku, AK Material Handling Systems, Dematic, DMW&H, EUMER Group, Fives Group,Vanderlande, Interroll Group, and SSI Schaefer.

Warehouse Racking Industry Segmentation:

By Product Type

Selective Pallet Rack

Double Deep

Back Racking

Pallet Flow Rack

Drive-In/Drive-Thru Rack

Others

By End User Industry

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Retail

Manufacturing

Warehouse & Logistics

Others

Warehouse Racking Industry Overview, by Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

