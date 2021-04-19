Healthcare Gamification Market Size 2021: Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Industry Share, Company Profiles, Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, has recently added a report Healthcare Gamification market, that emphasizes on the recent market trends and opportunities available for the growth of the market for the forecast period 2021-2025. The growth of the Healthcare Gamification market can be attributed to the increasing health spending by nations across the globe, and for the rapid innovations observed in the medical sector. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the Healthcare Gamification MARKET during the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Gamification Market was valued at USD 18 Billion in the year 2017. Global Healthcare Gamification Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to reach USD 44.53 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, India and China are projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Major market players in Healthcare gamification Market are Microsoft, Adidas Group, Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Nike, Inc., Ayogo Health, Inc., Google LLC, Rally Health, Inc., Badgeville, Hubbub Health, Inc., and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses cater to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078341

SWOT Analysis of Healthcare Gamification Market:

Strength:

Focus on wellness in the workplace

Increased adoption of smartphones

Weakness:

Tech-savvy gaming applications

Opportunities:

Constant advancement of software. For ex. healthcare app like Healthify Me.

Generated interest in the healthcare and education Market.

Threats:

Intense competition has developed among the producers.

Low motivation and research in actual game design hamper the productivity.

The global healthcare gamification Market is segmented into three parts –By Product, Applications and Game type. The product segment is divided into enterprise-based solutions and consumer-based solutions. Consumer-based solutions contribute to the highest Market share.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078341

Healthcare Gamification Market Segmentation:

By Applications

*Fitness management

*Medical Training

*Medication Management

*Physical Therapy

By Game Type

*Casual Games

*Serious Games

*Exercise Games

By Product

*Enterprise-based solutions

*Consumer-based solutions

Detailed customization is also available for you. Further, if the report listed above does not meet your key requirements. Our customized research report will analytically cover the required Market information you need which will help you to plan your business decisions.

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078341

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Marijuana Market

Diabetes Drugs Market

Fitness Trackers Market

Stem Cell Market

Healthcare AIDC Market

Bone Growth Stimulator Market