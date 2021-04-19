Neuroendoscopy Market Size 2021 Share Estimation, On-Going Trends, Size Estimation, Industry Impact, and Forecast till 2025, | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, has recently added a report Neuroendoscopy market, that emphasizes on the recent market trends and opportunities available for the growth of the market for the forecast period 2021-2025. The growth of the Neuroendoscopy market can be attributed to the increasing health spending by nations across the globe, and for the rapid innovations observed in the medical sector. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the Neuroendoscopy MARKET during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Neuroendoscopy Market was valued at USD 159 Million in the year 2017. The Global Neuroendoscopy Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to reach USD 279.5 Billion by the year 2025. The Global Neuroendoscopy is segmented as by product type, by application, by usability, and by region. On the basis of product type, the Market is segmented as Rigid Neuroendoscopes and Flexible Neuroendoscopes of which Rigid Neuroendoscopes holds the highest Market share. On the basis of application, the global Neuroendoscopy Market is segmented as Transnasal Neuroendoscopy, Intraventricular Neuroendoscopes and Transcranial Neuroendoscopy of which Transnasal Neuroendoscopy is expected to hold the highest Market share in the forecasted period.

On the other hand, by a usability Type, the Market is segmented as Reusable Neuroendoscopes and Disposable Neuroendoscopes for Reusable Neuroendoscopes segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025. This large share is mainly attributed to factors such as cost-effectiveness of reusable devices as they can be used in multiple procedures after procurement.

Major market players in Neuroendoscopy Market are Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd., Adeor Medical AG, Hangzhou Hawk Optical Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd, Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH., Clarus Medical, Locamed Ltd, Visionsense Corp., Tonglu Wanhe Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., and brief information of 11 companies will be provided in the report.

SWOT Analysis Neuroendoscopy Market:

Strength:

Favorable Government Initiatives.

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

Weakness:

High Cost of Neuroendoscopy Procedures & Equipment

Opportunities:

Technological and Scientific advancements

Emerging Economies

Threats:

Dearth of Trained Neurologists and Endoscopists

North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and Europe is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At country level like U.S, U.K and Germany are projected to grow strongly in the coming years. The dominance of the North American Market is attributed to factors such as favorable government initiatives, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing investments by hospitals to purchase new Neuroendoscopy Equipment, and increasing research activities.

Neuroendoscopy Market Segmentation:

By Application

*Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

*Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

*Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

By Usability

*Reusable Neuroendoscopes

*Disposable Neuroendoscopes

By Product

*Rigid Neuroendoscopes

*Flexible Neuroendoscopes

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

