HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Global Snapshot Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2030

HER2-positive breast cancer is the second most common cancer in the world and the most common cancer in women worldwide. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, approximately 627,000 deaths every year. The incidence of nmCRPC in the United States is about 50,000–60,000 cases per year. Moreover, human epidermal growth factor receptor helps breast divide, cells grow, and repair. Due to mutation in the HER2 gene that controls the HER2 protein creates too many of these receptors. As a result, breast cells grow and divide uncontrollably. About 1 of 5 of breast cancers are HER2-positive. HER2-positive breast cancer can be detected by IHC test, FISH test, biopsy, CT-scan.

Due global pandemic covid-19 disease short term lockdown impose in various regions will have short term negative impact on HER2-positive breast cancer market growth rate. Decrease in diagnosis and treatment rate caused serious impact on demand of the diagnostic test, and hospital follow up may delay the growth of HER2-positive breast cancer market. Economy collapse in key regions directly impact on healthcare spending which resulting in a steady growth rate of HER2-positive breast cancer market.

HER2-positive breast cancer market: Drivers and restraints

The rising incidence and growing prevalence of breast cancer in women will fuel the HER2-positive breast cancer market growth. Also there are many drugs in pipeline for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer and for treatment of breast cancer in general. While the restraints in HER2-positive breast cancer treatment market is chemotherapy and its side effects. There is a threat of reoccurrence of the tumors in majority of treatments as well as combinational therapy which is expensive and stressful for the patient.

Investment in research of cancer is growing in the US. Collaboration between Pharmaceutical companies and research institute to develop novel therapeutic and diagnostic developments. For women welfare Government taking initiative and organize cancer screening program which also fuel growth of the HER2-positive breast cancer market. Rising prevalence of cancer in developed and lower economic regions of the world can contribute towards the growth of the HER2-positive breast cancer market.

HER2-positive breast cancer has a Potential for new treatments under development and many are currently being tested. This is the major factor contributing to its market growth. Increase in prevalence rate of HER2-positive breast cancer combined to other clinical manifestations can drive the growth of the market.

Higher rate of HER2-positive breast cancer patients and demand for treatment of cancer is a major driving factor for HER2-positive breast cancer market. Moreover costly therapies hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and especially genetic screening and can be a major setback the HER2-positive breast cancer market growth. Lower adaption of cancer therapy such as Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy in developing economic regions.

HER2-positive breast cancer market: Segmentation

The global market for HER2-positive breast cancer is segmented based on the Treatment Type, Diagnostic Test, end users

Based on Therapy Type, HER2-positive breast cancer market is segmented into following;

Grifola Frondosa

Surgery

Radiation and Chemotherapy

Endocrine Therapy

Molecular Targeted Therapy

Based on Diagnostic Test, global HER2-positive breast cancer market is segmented into following:

IHC test

FISH test

Biopsy

Based on distribution channels, global HER2-positive breast cancer market is segmented into following

Hospital

Specialist Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

HER2-positive breast cancer market: Overview

The HER2-positive breast cancer is expected to see a growth in the coming years. This is because of wide treatment portfolio, ongoing research studies and increasing awareness about breast Cancer. Rising cancer research using clinical oncology molecular diagnostic is expected to create a conducive atmosphere for the growth of the market in the near future. Recently, Clinical Oncology Molecular Diagnostic test has been applied for the development of cancer biomarkers and immunotherapies. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the HER2-positive breast cancer market.

HER2-positive breast cancer market: Region wise outlook

North America dominates the HER2-positive breast cancer market due to availability of more number of hospitals and clinics and higher incidences of HER2-positive breast cancer are in U.S. Specifically U.S. registered for the largest revenue shares in global HER2-positive breast cancer treatment market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In Europe, holds the second largest share in the HER2-positive breast cancer treatment market due to awareness about HER2-positive breast cancer in the region. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is expected to hold lucrative market share in global HER2-positive breast cancer treatment market. In recent years, there has been considerable interest in Clinical Molecular Diagnostic for cancer. Therefore, various clinical development programs in several countries are aimed at increasing HER2-positive breast cancer screening program with the help of the government.

HER2-positive breast cancer market: Key market players

Some of the key market players in HER2-positive breast cancer market are Pfizer (Pharmacia and Upjohn Company), Novartis, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Roche Group, Merck, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Odonate Therapeutics, Radius Pharmaceuticals, Immunomedics, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline and Millennium Pharmaceuticals.

The research report on HER2-positive breast cancer presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on HER2-positive breast cancer provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

