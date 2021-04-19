Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2029

Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Market: Overview

Proton pump inhibitors are capable of diminishing the total amount of acid that is produced by one’s stomach. These inhibitors are usually utilized in the treatment of ulcers and acid reflux in the stomach and in duodenum, a part of gut. Usually, people do not suffer from any kind of side effect, which is likely to bolster growth of the global proton pump inhibitors market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

Proton pump inhibitors are actually a class of medicines, which work on the cells lining the stomach. This diminishes the acid production from stomach. These medicines comprise various brand names, such as rabeprazole, pantoprazole, omeprazole, lansoprazole, and esomeprazole. Increasing popularity of these are likely to support growth of the global proton pump inhibitors market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

The three parameters of considerable importance that have been considered for segmentation of the global proton pump inhibitors market include drug type, prescription drugs, and region. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments in the global proton pump inhibitors market is mentioned as below:

In October 2019, Prominent British pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca plc, announced selling of its global commercial rights (except Mexico, the US, Japan, and China) for Losec (omeprazole) to Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH. Losec is a popular proton pump inhibitor by AstraZeneca. With this sale of commercial rights, it is expected that Losec will have better reach and wider base of consumers.

Some of the key players in the global proton pump inhibitors market comprise the below-mentioned:

AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Market: Key Trends

The global proton pump inhibitors market is marked with the presence of several drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These market dynamics are expected to shape the contours of the market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029.

High Prevalence of GERD to Open Up Growth Opportunities for the Market

Gastroesophageal reflux disease refers to a chronic condition in which the content of stomach comes back up to the esophagus, a muscular tube connecting stomach with the throat. This leads to either complications or symptoms. Burning discomfort and heartburn are some of the most common symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which starts just at the back of breastbone and goes on to the throat and the neck.

Acid regurgitation, a condition characterized by sour-tasting and bitter fluid, is another common symptom of GERD. Increased prevalence of GERD conditions is likely to trigger growth of the global proton pump inhibitors market over the timeframe of assessment, 2019 to2029.

In addition, there are many people with associated risk factors, such as use of tobacco and obesity, and such conditions are on the rise all over the world. Increased prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux diseases and associated risk factors are likely to augur well for the global proton pump inhibitors market in the years to come.

Global Proton Pump Inhibitors Market: Geographical Analysis

North America accounts for a sizeable chunk of the global proton pump inhibitors market and is estimated to remain a dominating region throughout the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2027. Increased prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux diseases in the region is likely to work in favor of the North America market.

