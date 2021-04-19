Vinyl Flooring Market Growth Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2025 by Leading Players, Pricing Analysis | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, has recently added a report Vinyl Flooring market, that emphasizes on the recent market trends and opportunities available for the growth of the market for the forecast period 2021-2025. The growth of the Vinyl Flooring market can be attributed to the increasing health spending by nations across the globe, and for the rapid innovations observed in the medical sector. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the Vinyl Flooring MARKET during the forecast period.

Global Vinyl Flooring Market was valued at USD 20,194.76 million approximately in the year 2016. Global Vinyl Flooring Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% approximately from 2018 to 2025

The main agenda of the report is to provide a global over view of the report and identifying the major hot pockets and revenue centers. The report focuses on the high growth market and provides information on the major trends, drivers, opportunity and threats in the market. the report also provides information on the industry landscape and complete value chain is analyzed. The major focus of the report is also on the competitive landscape wherein the report provides information on Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players, Investments & Expansions, New Product Launches, Mergers & Acquisitions as well as Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078374

The report also provides information on the various regions and analysis the growth covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world further bifurcated by major countries in these regions.

The major Industry Players in Global Vinyl Flooring Market are Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBC Flooring, Congoleum Corporation, Forbo Holding AG, Tarkett S.A., Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Gerflor SAS, and IVC Group. etc. providing information like Company Overview, Financial overview, Product Overview and current development.

By Product

*Luxury Vinyl Tile

*Vinyl Sheets

*Vinyl Composite Tile

By End User

*Residential

*Health Care

*Retail

*Education

*Sport

*Hospitality

*Office

*Industrial

*Automotive

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078374

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market

3D Printing Medical Devices Market

E-Clinical Solutions Market

Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Smart Pills Market

Neurosurgical Products Market