Global Excitation Systems Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Excitation Systems market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 1.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2505.7 million by 2025, from USD 2330 million in 2019.

The Excitation Systems market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Excitation Systems market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Excitation Systems market has been segmented into

Static Excitation Systems

Brushless Excitation Systems

By Application, Excitation Systems has been segmented into:

Synchronous Generators

Synchronous Motors

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Excitation Systems market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Excitation Systems markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Excitation Systems market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Excitation Systems market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis

Excitation Systems competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Excitation Systems sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Excitation Systems sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Excitation Systems are:

ABB(Switzerland)

Automation Electronics(India)

Tenel(Czech Republic)

Rolls Royce(UK)

Altex Electric(India)

Voith(Germany)

Andritz(Austria)

Konear Inem(Croatia)

Basler Electric(US)

Amtech Power(India)

Siemens(Germany)

GE(US)

VEO OY(Finland)

Among other players domestic and global, Excitation Systems market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Excitation Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Excitation Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Excitation Systems in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Excitation Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Excitation Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Excitation Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Excitation Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Excitation Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Excitation Systems Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Static Excitation Systems

1.2.3 Brushless Excitation Systems

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Excitation Systems Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Synchronous Generators

1.3.3 Synchronous Motors

1.4 Overview of Global Excitation Systems Market

1.4.1 Global Excitation Systems Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ABB(Switzerland)

2.1.1 ABB(Switzerland) Details

2.1.2 ABB(Switzerland) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 ABB(Switzerland) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 ABB(Switzerland) Product and Services

2.1.5 ABB(Switzerland) Excitation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Automation Electronics(India)

2.2.1 Automation Electronics(India) Details

2.2.2 Automation Electronics(India) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Automation Electronics(India) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Automation Electronics(India) Product and Services

2.2.5 Automation Electronics(India) Excitation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Tenel(Czech Republic)

2.3.1 Tenel(Czech Republic) Details

2.3.2 Tenel(Czech Republic) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Tenel(Czech Republic) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Tenel(Czech Republic) Product and Services

2.3.5 Tenel(Czech Republic) Excitation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Rolls Royce(UK)

2.4.1 Rolls Royce(UK) Details

2.4.2 Rolls Royce(UK) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Rolls Royce(UK) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Rolls Royce(UK) Product and Services

2.4.5 Rolls Royce(UK) Excitation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Altex Electric(India)

2.5.1 Altex Electric(India) Details

2.5.2 Altex Electric(India) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Altex Electric(India) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Altex Electric(India) Product and Services

2.5.5 Altex Electric(India) Excitation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Voith(Germany)

2.6.1 Voith(Germany) Details

2.6.2 Voith(Germany) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Voith(Germany) SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Voith(Germany) Product and Services

2.6.5 Voith(Germany) Excitation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Andritz(Austria)

2.7.1 Andritz(Austria) Details

2.7.2 Andritz(Austria) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Andritz(Austria) SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Andritz(Austria) Product and Services

2.7.5 Andritz(Austria) Excitation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Konear Inem(Croatia)

2.8.1 Konear Inem(Croatia) Details

2.8.2 Konear Inem(Croatia) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Konear Inem(Croatia) SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Konear Inem(Croatia) Product and Services

2.8.5 Konear Inem(Croatia) Excitation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Basler Electric(US)

2.9.1 Basler Electric(US) Details

2.9.2 Basler Electric(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Basler Electric(US) SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Basler Electric(US) Product and Services

2.9.5 Basler Electric(US) Excitation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Amtech Power(India)

2.10.1 Amtech Power(India) Details

2.10.2 Amtech Power(India) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Amtech Power(India) SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Amtech Power(India) Product and Services

2.10.5 Amtech Power(India) Excitation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Siemens(Germany)

2.11.1 Siemens(Germany) Details

2.11.2 Siemens(Germany) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Siemens(Germany) SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Siemens(Germany) Product and Services

2.11.5 Siemens(Germany) Excitation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 GE(US)

2.12.1 GE(US) Details

2.12.2 GE(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 GE(US) SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 GE(US) Product and Services

2.12.5 GE(US) Excitation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 VEO OY(Finland)

2.13.1 VEO OY(Finland) Details

2.13.2 VEO OY(Finland) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 VEO OY(Finland) SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 VEO OY(Finland) Product and Services

2.13.5 VEO OY(Finland) Excitation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Excitation Systems Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Excitation Systems Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Excitation Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Excitation Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Excitation Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Excitation Systems Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Excitation Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Excitation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Excitation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Excitation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Excitation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Excitation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Excitation Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Excitation Systems Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Excitation Systems Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Excitation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Excitation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Excitation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

