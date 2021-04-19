Neurosurgical Products Market Size, Trends (2021 to 2025) – Increase in Investments in the Healthcare Vertical Presents Opportunities | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Neurosurgical Products Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Neurosurgical Products Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the Neurosurgical Products MARKET during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Neurosurgical Products Market to reach USD 10.95 billion by 2025. Global Neurosurgical Products Market valued approximately USD 4.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.24% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The global neurosurgical products Market is witnessing significant growth due to growing geriatric population. Moreover, increasing the incidence of brain tumors, growing government funding, and raising awareness about neurosurgical disorders are also driving the growth of the Market. Furthermore, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to create growth opportunities for the neurosurgical products Market.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Market within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major market players in Neurosurgical Products Market are- Boston Scientific Corp, DePuy Synthes Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Stryker Corp, Integra Life sciences Corp, MicroVention Inc, Penumbra Inc, Cyberonicsin inc & Medtronic PLC. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Neurosurgical Products Market Segmentation:

By Product:

*Embolization Product

*Neurosurgical Endoscopes

*Stereo Tactic Radio surgery System

*Aneurysm and AVM clips

*Shunts

By Region:

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

