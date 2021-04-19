Global Body Sealing System Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Body Sealing System is commonly made of EPDM rubber and PVC, a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) mix of plastic and rubber, and a thermoplastic olefin (TPO) polymer/filler blend. The goal of Body Sealing System is to prevent rain and water from entering entirely or partially and accomplishes this by either returning or rerouting water. A secondary goal of Body Sealing System is to keep interior air in, thus saving energy on heating and air conditioning. Actually, Body Sealing System major applied to automotive, construction, mechanical and etc. In this report, olny count for the automotive body sealing system.The automotive body sealing system means the edges of a vehicle’s windshield, windows, doors and trunk lid, etc. Automobile Sealing System strip is usually made into a hollow sponge foam tube.

The global Body Sealing System market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Cooper Standard

Toyoda Gosei

Hutchinson

Nishikawa

SaarGummi

Henniges

Standard Profil

Kinugawa

Tokai Kogyo

Jianxin Zhao’s

Guihang

Hwaseung R&A

Xiantong

Haida

Hebei Longzhi

Major applications as follows:

Window

Doorframe

Windshied

Sunroof

Trunk Lid

Others

Major Type as follows:

EPDM

PVC

TPO/TPE

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content :

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Body Sealing SystemMarket Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Body Sealing SystemMarket Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Body Sealing SystemMarket Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Body Sealing SystemMarket Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

