Injectable Skin Fillers Market 2021: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027 | Allergan, Galderma, LG Life Sciences

“

The report titled Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Injectable Skin Fillers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3079287/global-injectable-skin-fillers-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Injectable Skin Fillers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Injectable Skin Fillers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Allergan, Galderma, LG Life Sciences, Merz, Medytox, HUGEL, Croma-Pharma GmbH, Beijing IMEIK, Bloomage BioTechnology, Elravie (Humedix), Cleviel (Pharma Research Products), Haohai Biological Technology, Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical), Teoxane, Sinclair, Suneva Medical, Prollenium, S&V Technologies GMBH, Luminera, Matex-Lab, Caregen, CG Bio, BioPlus, SciVision Biotech, Jingjia Medical, BioScience, Genoss, Laboratory Thoscane LLC

Market Segmentation by Product: Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen

Artecoll

CaHA

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Specialist and Dermatology Clinic

Hospitals and Clinics

Others



The Injectable Skin Fillers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Injectable Skin Fillers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Injectable Skin Fillers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Injectable Skin Fillers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Injectable Skin Fillers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Injectable Skin Fillers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Injectable Skin Fillers market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3079287/global-injectable-skin-fillers-market

Table of Contents:

1 Injectable Skin Fillers Market Overview

1.1 Injectable Skin Fillers Product Overview

1.2 Injectable Skin Fillers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hyaluronic Acid

1.2.2 Collagen

1.2.3 Artecoll

1.2.4 CaHA

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Injectable Skin Fillers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Injectable Skin Fillers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Injectable Skin Fillers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Injectable Skin Fillers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Injectable Skin Fillers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Injectable Skin Fillers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Injectable Skin Fillers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Injectable Skin Fillers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Injectable Skin Fillers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Injectable Skin Fillers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Injectable Skin Fillers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Injectable Skin Fillers by Application

4.1 Injectable Skin Fillers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Specialist and Dermatology Clinic

4.1.2 Hospitals and Clinics

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Injectable Skin Fillers by Country

5.1 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers by Country

6.1 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers by Country

8.1 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Injectable Skin Fillers Business

10.1 Allergan

10.1.1 Allergan Corporation Information

10.1.2 Allergan Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Allergan Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Allergan Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.1.5 Allergan Recent Development

10.2 Galderma

10.2.1 Galderma Corporation Information

10.2.2 Galderma Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Galderma Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Galderma Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.2.5 Galderma Recent Development

10.3 LG Life Sciences

10.3.1 LG Life Sciences Corporation Information

10.3.2 LG Life Sciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 LG Life Sciences Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 LG Life Sciences Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.3.5 LG Life Sciences Recent Development

10.4 Merz

10.4.1 Merz Corporation Information

10.4.2 Merz Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Merz Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Merz Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.4.5 Merz Recent Development

10.5 Medytox

10.5.1 Medytox Corporation Information

10.5.2 Medytox Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Medytox Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Medytox Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.5.5 Medytox Recent Development

10.6 HUGEL

10.6.1 HUGEL Corporation Information

10.6.2 HUGEL Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 HUGEL Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 HUGEL Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.6.5 HUGEL Recent Development

10.7 Croma-Pharma GmbH

10.7.1 Croma-Pharma GmbH Corporation Information

10.7.2 Croma-Pharma GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Croma-Pharma GmbH Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Croma-Pharma GmbH Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.7.5 Croma-Pharma GmbH Recent Development

10.8 Beijing IMEIK

10.8.1 Beijing IMEIK Corporation Information

10.8.2 Beijing IMEIK Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Beijing IMEIK Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Beijing IMEIK Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.8.5 Beijing IMEIK Recent Development

10.9 Bloomage BioTechnology

10.9.1 Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bloomage BioTechnology Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Bloomage BioTechnology Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Bloomage BioTechnology Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.9.5 Bloomage BioTechnology Recent Development

10.10 Elravie (Humedix)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Injectable Skin Fillers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Elravie (Humedix) Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Elravie (Humedix) Recent Development

10.11 Cleviel (Pharma Research Products)

10.11.1 Cleviel (Pharma Research Products) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cleviel (Pharma Research Products) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Cleviel (Pharma Research Products) Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Cleviel (Pharma Research Products) Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.11.5 Cleviel (Pharma Research Products) Recent Development

10.12 Haohai Biological Technology

10.12.1 Haohai Biological Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Haohai Biological Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Haohai Biological Technology Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Haohai Biological Technology Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.12.5 Haohai Biological Technology Recent Development

10.13 Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical)

10.13.1 Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical) Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical) Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical) Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.13.5 Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical) Recent Development

10.14 Teoxane

10.14.1 Teoxane Corporation Information

10.14.2 Teoxane Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Teoxane Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Teoxane Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.14.5 Teoxane Recent Development

10.15 Sinclair

10.15.1 Sinclair Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sinclair Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Sinclair Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Sinclair Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.15.5 Sinclair Recent Development

10.16 Suneva Medical

10.16.1 Suneva Medical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Suneva Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Suneva Medical Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Suneva Medical Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.16.5 Suneva Medical Recent Development

10.17 Prollenium

10.17.1 Prollenium Corporation Information

10.17.2 Prollenium Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Prollenium Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Prollenium Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.17.5 Prollenium Recent Development

10.18 S&V Technologies GMBH

10.18.1 S&V Technologies GMBH Corporation Information

10.18.2 S&V Technologies GMBH Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 S&V Technologies GMBH Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 S&V Technologies GMBH Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.18.5 S&V Technologies GMBH Recent Development

10.19 Luminera

10.19.1 Luminera Corporation Information

10.19.2 Luminera Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Luminera Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Luminera Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.19.5 Luminera Recent Development

10.20 Matex-Lab

10.20.1 Matex-Lab Corporation Information

10.20.2 Matex-Lab Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Matex-Lab Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Matex-Lab Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.20.5 Matex-Lab Recent Development

10.21 Caregen

10.21.1 Caregen Corporation Information

10.21.2 Caregen Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Caregen Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Caregen Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.21.5 Caregen Recent Development

10.22 CG Bio

10.22.1 CG Bio Corporation Information

10.22.2 CG Bio Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 CG Bio Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 CG Bio Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.22.5 CG Bio Recent Development

10.23 BioPlus

10.23.1 BioPlus Corporation Information

10.23.2 BioPlus Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 BioPlus Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 BioPlus Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.23.5 BioPlus Recent Development

10.24 SciVision Biotech

10.24.1 SciVision Biotech Corporation Information

10.24.2 SciVision Biotech Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 SciVision Biotech Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 SciVision Biotech Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.24.5 SciVision Biotech Recent Development

10.25 Jingjia Medical

10.25.1 Jingjia Medical Corporation Information

10.25.2 Jingjia Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Jingjia Medical Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Jingjia Medical Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.25.5 Jingjia Medical Recent Development

10.26 BioScience

10.26.1 BioScience Corporation Information

10.26.2 BioScience Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 BioScience Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 BioScience Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.26.5 BioScience Recent Development

10.27 Genoss

10.27.1 Genoss Corporation Information

10.27.2 Genoss Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Genoss Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Genoss Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.27.5 Genoss Recent Development

10.28 Laboratory Thoscane LLC

10.28.1 Laboratory Thoscane LLC Corporation Information

10.28.2 Laboratory Thoscane LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Laboratory Thoscane LLC Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Laboratory Thoscane LLC Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered

10.28.5 Laboratory Thoscane LLC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Injectable Skin Fillers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Injectable Skin Fillers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Injectable Skin Fillers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Injectable Skin Fillers Distributors

12.3 Injectable Skin Fillers Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3079287/global-injectable-skin-fillers-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”