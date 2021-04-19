Injectable Skin Fillers Market 2021: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027 | Allergan, Galderma, LG Life Sciences

“
The report titled Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Injectable Skin Fillers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3079287/global-injectable-skin-fillers-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Injectable Skin Fillers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Injectable Skin Fillers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Allergan, Galderma, LG Life Sciences, Merz, Medytox, HUGEL, Croma-Pharma GmbH, Beijing IMEIK, Bloomage BioTechnology, Elravie (Humedix), Cleviel (Pharma Research Products), Haohai Biological Technology, Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical), Teoxane, Sinclair, Suneva Medical, Prollenium, S&V Technologies GMBH, Luminera, Matex-Lab, Caregen, CG Bio, BioPlus, SciVision Biotech, Jingjia Medical, BioScience, Genoss, Laboratory Thoscane LLC
Market Segmentation by Product: Hyaluronic Acid
Collagen
Artecoll
CaHA
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Specialist and Dermatology Clinic
Hospitals and Clinics
Others
The Injectable Skin Fillers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Injectable Skin Fillers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Injectable Skin Fillers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Injectable Skin Fillers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Injectable Skin Fillers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Injectable Skin Fillers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Injectable Skin Fillers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Injectable Skin Fillers market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3079287/global-injectable-skin-fillers-market
Table of Contents:
1 Injectable Skin Fillers Market Overview
1.1 Injectable Skin Fillers Product Overview
1.2 Injectable Skin Fillers Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Hyaluronic Acid
1.2.2 Collagen
1.2.3 Artecoll
1.2.4 CaHA
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Injectable Skin Fillers Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Injectable Skin Fillers Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Injectable Skin Fillers Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Injectable Skin Fillers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Injectable Skin Fillers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Injectable Skin Fillers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Injectable Skin Fillers Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Injectable Skin Fillers as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Injectable Skin Fillers Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Injectable Skin Fillers Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Injectable Skin Fillers Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Injectable Skin Fillers by Application
4.1 Injectable Skin Fillers Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Specialist and Dermatology Clinic
4.1.2 Hospitals and Clinics
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Injectable Skin Fillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Injectable Skin Fillers by Country
5.1 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers by Country
6.1 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers by Country
8.1 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Injectable Skin Fillers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Injectable Skin Fillers Business
10.1 Allergan
10.1.1 Allergan Corporation Information
10.1.2 Allergan Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Allergan Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Allergan Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.1.5 Allergan Recent Development
10.2 Galderma
10.2.1 Galderma Corporation Information
10.2.2 Galderma Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Galderma Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Galderma Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.2.5 Galderma Recent Development
10.3 LG Life Sciences
10.3.1 LG Life Sciences Corporation Information
10.3.2 LG Life Sciences Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 LG Life Sciences Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 LG Life Sciences Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.3.5 LG Life Sciences Recent Development
10.4 Merz
10.4.1 Merz Corporation Information
10.4.2 Merz Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Merz Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Merz Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.4.5 Merz Recent Development
10.5 Medytox
10.5.1 Medytox Corporation Information
10.5.2 Medytox Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Medytox Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Medytox Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.5.5 Medytox Recent Development
10.6 HUGEL
10.6.1 HUGEL Corporation Information
10.6.2 HUGEL Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 HUGEL Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 HUGEL Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.6.5 HUGEL Recent Development
10.7 Croma-Pharma GmbH
10.7.1 Croma-Pharma GmbH Corporation Information
10.7.2 Croma-Pharma GmbH Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Croma-Pharma GmbH Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Croma-Pharma GmbH Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.7.5 Croma-Pharma GmbH Recent Development
10.8 Beijing IMEIK
10.8.1 Beijing IMEIK Corporation Information
10.8.2 Beijing IMEIK Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Beijing IMEIK Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Beijing IMEIK Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.8.5 Beijing IMEIK Recent Development
10.9 Bloomage BioTechnology
10.9.1 Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Information
10.9.2 Bloomage BioTechnology Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Bloomage BioTechnology Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Bloomage BioTechnology Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.9.5 Bloomage BioTechnology Recent Development
10.10 Elravie (Humedix)
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Injectable Skin Fillers Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Elravie (Humedix) Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Elravie (Humedix) Recent Development
10.11 Cleviel (Pharma Research Products)
10.11.1 Cleviel (Pharma Research Products) Corporation Information
10.11.2 Cleviel (Pharma Research Products) Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Cleviel (Pharma Research Products) Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Cleviel (Pharma Research Products) Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.11.5 Cleviel (Pharma Research Products) Recent Development
10.12 Haohai Biological Technology
10.12.1 Haohai Biological Technology Corporation Information
10.12.2 Haohai Biological Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Haohai Biological Technology Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Haohai Biological Technology Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.12.5 Haohai Biological Technology Recent Development
10.13 Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical)
10.13.1 Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical) Corporation Information
10.13.2 Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical) Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical) Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical) Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.13.5 Q.O.Fill (JW Pharmaceutical) Recent Development
10.14 Teoxane
10.14.1 Teoxane Corporation Information
10.14.2 Teoxane Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Teoxane Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Teoxane Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.14.5 Teoxane Recent Development
10.15 Sinclair
10.15.1 Sinclair Corporation Information
10.15.2 Sinclair Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Sinclair Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Sinclair Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.15.5 Sinclair Recent Development
10.16 Suneva Medical
10.16.1 Suneva Medical Corporation Information
10.16.2 Suneva Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Suneva Medical Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Suneva Medical Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.16.5 Suneva Medical Recent Development
10.17 Prollenium
10.17.1 Prollenium Corporation Information
10.17.2 Prollenium Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Prollenium Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Prollenium Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.17.5 Prollenium Recent Development
10.18 S&V Technologies GMBH
10.18.1 S&V Technologies GMBH Corporation Information
10.18.2 S&V Technologies GMBH Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 S&V Technologies GMBH Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 S&V Technologies GMBH Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.18.5 S&V Technologies GMBH Recent Development
10.19 Luminera
10.19.1 Luminera Corporation Information
10.19.2 Luminera Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Luminera Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Luminera Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.19.5 Luminera Recent Development
10.20 Matex-Lab
10.20.1 Matex-Lab Corporation Information
10.20.2 Matex-Lab Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Matex-Lab Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Matex-Lab Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.20.5 Matex-Lab Recent Development
10.21 Caregen
10.21.1 Caregen Corporation Information
10.21.2 Caregen Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Caregen Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Caregen Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.21.5 Caregen Recent Development
10.22 CG Bio
10.22.1 CG Bio Corporation Information
10.22.2 CG Bio Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 CG Bio Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 CG Bio Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.22.5 CG Bio Recent Development
10.23 BioPlus
10.23.1 BioPlus Corporation Information
10.23.2 BioPlus Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 BioPlus Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 BioPlus Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.23.5 BioPlus Recent Development
10.24 SciVision Biotech
10.24.1 SciVision Biotech Corporation Information
10.24.2 SciVision Biotech Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 SciVision Biotech Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 SciVision Biotech Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.24.5 SciVision Biotech Recent Development
10.25 Jingjia Medical
10.25.1 Jingjia Medical Corporation Information
10.25.2 Jingjia Medical Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Jingjia Medical Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Jingjia Medical Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.25.5 Jingjia Medical Recent Development
10.26 BioScience
10.26.1 BioScience Corporation Information
10.26.2 BioScience Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 BioScience Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 BioScience Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.26.5 BioScience Recent Development
10.27 Genoss
10.27.1 Genoss Corporation Information
10.27.2 Genoss Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Genoss Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Genoss Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.27.5 Genoss Recent Development
10.28 Laboratory Thoscane LLC
10.28.1 Laboratory Thoscane LLC Corporation Information
10.28.2 Laboratory Thoscane LLC Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Laboratory Thoscane LLC Injectable Skin Fillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Laboratory Thoscane LLC Injectable Skin Fillers Products Offered
10.28.5 Laboratory Thoscane LLC Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Injectable Skin Fillers Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Injectable Skin Fillers Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Injectable Skin Fillers Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Injectable Skin Fillers Distributors
12.3 Injectable Skin Fillers Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3079287/global-injectable-skin-fillers-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”