Pediatric Healthcare Market Report 2021 – COVID Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Pediatric Healthcare Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Pediatric Healthcare Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the Paediatric Healthcare MARKET during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078919

Global Pediatric Healthcare Market was valued at USD 123.7 Billion in the year 2017. Global Pediatric Healthcare Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to reach USD 166.96 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China and the U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population.

Major market players in Pediatric Healthcare Market are Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co. Inc, AstraZeneca plc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Gilead Sciences Inc., Sanofi S.A.,

Pediapharm Inc., Novartis AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., Mylan N.V., and brief overview of 9 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses are catering to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Pediatric Healthcare Market:

Strength:

Changes in lifestyle

Rising awareness towards pediatric disorders



Weakness:

High cost



Opportunities:

Advancement in technology



Threats:

Inadequate regulatory funding

The Drug Class segment is divided as Antibiotics, Analgesics, Antidepressants, Antidiarrheal, Antifungal, Anti-histamines, Anti-hypertensives, Anti-metabolites, Anti-neoplastic Antibiotics, Antipyschotics and Others in which the anti-biotics segment contributes to the highest share in the Market. Antibiotics are extensively utilized, particularly for pediatric patients, due to their efficacy in treating bacterial infections.

Pediatric Healthcare Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class

*Antibiotics

*Analgesics

*Antidepressants

*Antidiarrheal

*Antifungal

*Anti-histamines

*Anti-hypertensives

*Anti-metabolites

*Anti-neoplastic Antibiotics

*Antipyschotics

*Others



By Disorder/Disease

*Allergy and Respiratory

*Cancer

*Cardiovascular

*Central Nervous System

*Gastrointestinal

*Hormonal Imbalance

*Infections

*Others



By Services

*Child Psychiatry Services

*Gastrointestinal Services

*Pediatric Cancer Services

*Pediatric Diabetes Services

*Pediatric Heart Services

*Others

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

