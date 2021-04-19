Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Market Overview

The global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 9511 million by 2025, from USD 8455.6 million in 2019.

The Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements market has been segmented into

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B2

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B9

Vitamin C

Others

By Application, Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements has been segmented into:

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Share Analysis

Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements are:

BASF SE (Germany)

Kemin Industries (U.S.)

Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

Alltech (U.S.)

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

InVivo Group (France)

DLG Group (Denmark)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

BlueStar Adisseo (China)

Among other players domestic and global, Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Vitamin B1

1.2.3 Vitamin B2

1.2.4 Vitamin B3

1.2.5 Vitamin B5

1.2.6 Vitamin B6

1.2.7 Vitamin B9

1.2.8 Vitamin C

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Poultry

1.3.3 Swine

1.3.4 Ruminants

1.3.5 Aquaculture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market

1.4.1 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF SE (Germany)

2.1.1 BASF SE (Germany) Details

2.1.2 BASF SE (Germany) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 BASF SE (Germany) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 BASF SE (Germany) Product and Services

2.1.5 BASF SE (Germany) Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Kemin Industries (U.S.)

2.2.1 Kemin Industries (U.S.) Details

2.2.2 Kemin Industries (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Kemin Industries (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Kemin Industries (U.S.) Product and Services

2.2.5 Kemin Industries (U.S.) Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

2.3.1 Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands) Details

2.3.2 Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands) Product and Services

2.3.5 Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands) Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Alltech (U.S.)

2.4.1 Alltech (U.S.) Details

2.4.2 Alltech (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Alltech (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Alltech (U.S.) Product and Services

2.4.5 Alltech (U.S.) Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

2.5.1 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Details

2.5.2 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Product and Services

2.5.5 Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

2.6.1 Lonza Group AG (Switzerland) Details

2.6.2 Lonza Group AG (Switzerland) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Lonza Group AG (Switzerland) SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Lonza Group AG (Switzerland) Product and Services

2.6.5 Lonza Group AG (Switzerland) Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 InVivo Group (France)

2.7.1 InVivo Group (France) Details

2.7.2 InVivo Group (France) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 InVivo Group (France) SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 InVivo Group (France) Product and Services

2.7.5 InVivo Group (France) Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 DLG Group (Denmark)

2.8.1 DLG Group (Denmark) Details

2.8.2 DLG Group (Denmark) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 DLG Group (Denmark) SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 DLG Group (Denmark) Product and Services

2.8.5 DLG Group (Denmark) Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

2.9.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.) Details

2.9.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.) Product and Services

2.9.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.) Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 BlueStar Adisseo (China)

2.10.1 BlueStar Adisseo (China) Details

2.10.2 BlueStar Adisseo (China) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 BlueStar Adisseo (China) SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 BlueStar Adisseo (China) Product and Services

2.10.5 BlueStar Adisseo (China) Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Water-Soluble Vitamin & Mineral Feed Supplements Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

