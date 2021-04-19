Medical Devices Market Size 2021 Report Analysis, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview To 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the Medical Devices MARKET during the forecast period.

Global Medical Devices Market was valued at USD 510 Billion in the year 2017. Global Medical Devices Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 % from 2019 to reach USD 766.27 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China, and the U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Major market players in Medical Devices Market are Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health Inc., Stryker Corp., General Electric Company, Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Boston Scientific Corp., GE Healthcare, and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided. Rising research and development expenses are catering to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT analysis of Medical Devices Market:

Strength:

Increasing number of aging population

Growing incidence of chronic conditions

Weakness:

High cost for medical devices

Opportunities:

Advancement in technology

Growth in research funding

Threats:

Inadequate regulatory compliance

The Global Medical Devices Market is segmented as By Application, Function, and Region. The Application Type is segmented surgical and Infection Control Devices, General Medical Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Home Healthcare Devices and other Devices in which the orthopedic devices segment contributes to the highest Market share due to rising trend of knee replacement surgeries especially by older people.



Medical Devices Market Segmentation:

By Function

*Diagnostic and Monitoring

*Therapeutic

*Surgical

*Other



By Application

*Surgical and Infection Control Devices

*General Medical Devices

*Cardiovascular Devices

*Orthopedic Devices

*Home Healthcare Devices

*Other Devices

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

