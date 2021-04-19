Laboratory Information Management System Market 2021 Global Size, Global Share, Historical Analysis, Business Growth and Regional Forecast To 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Laboratory Information Management System Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Laboratory Information Management System Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the Laboratory Information Management System MARKET during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Laboratory Information Management System Market was valued at USD 670 Million in the year 2017. Global Laboratory Information Management System Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 from 2019 to reach USD 1360.70 Million by the year 2025.

North America region holds the highest Market share and European region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. Strong economies of the US and Canada that allows a significant investment in new technologies, growth in biobanks, easy availability of LIMS products and services, and stringent regulatory requirements across industries are the key factors driving the growth of the LIMS Market in North America.

Major market players in Laboratory Information Management System Market are Labware, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Labvantage, Abbott Informatics, Computing Solutions, Lablynx, Labvantage, Labworks LLC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report.

SWOT Analysis of Laboratory Information Management System Market:

Strength:

Growing Use of LIMS to Comply With Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based LIMS

Weakness:

High Maintenance and Service Costs

Opportunities:

Use of LIMS in the Cannabis Market

Significant Growth Potential in Emerging industries

Threats:

Dearth of Trained Professionals

The global Laboratory Information Management System Market has been segmented into type, component, deployment model, Market, and region. Based on component, the LIMS Market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on Market, the laboratory information management system Market is segmented into life sciences, chemical, food & beverage and agriculture, environmental testing laboratories, petrochemical refineries and oil & gas, and other industries. By delivery model, the Market is segmented into on premise, cloud-based, and remotely hosted. The cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Laboratory Information Management System Market Segmentation:

By Market

*Life Sciences Market

*Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries

*Petrochemical Refineries and the Oil & Gas Market

*Environmental Testing

*Other Industries

By Components

*Services

*Software

By Deployment Mode

*On-Premise LIMS

*Cloud-Based LIMS

*Remotely Hosted LIMS

By Type

*Broad-Based LIMS

*Market-Specific LIMS

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

