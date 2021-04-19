Healthcare Claims Management Market Outlook 2021 Size, Demand, Healthcare Claims Management Market Growth Factors, Key Players 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Healthcare Claims Management Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Healthcare Claims Management Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the Healthcare Claims Management MARKET during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Healthcare Claims Management Market was valued at USD 10.60 Billion in the year 2017. Global Healthcare Claims Management Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to reach USD 16.58 Billion by the year 2025. The North American and European industries hold a significant share in the global Market, owing to the increased use of software and hardware for processing claims and presence of top insurance companies in these regions. North America accounted for a four-ninths share of the global Market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period.

The global healthcare claims management solutions Market is segmented based on type, deployment mode, and geography. Based on the type, the Market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. In 2017, the software segment accounted for the largest share in the global Market, owing to the technological advancements in software and increased use of software for accurate and faster processing of claims.

Major market players in Healthcare Claims Management Market are Cerner Corp., Eclinicalworks, Athenahealth, Mckesson Corp., GE Healthcare, DST Systems, Nthrive, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Optum Inc., and other 10 more companies brief information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Healthcare Claims Management Market:

Strength:

Rapidly increasing aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases

Increase in awareness for care provision

Weakness:

High Cost of Deployment

Opportunities:

Emerging Countries

Cloud-Based Solutions

Threats:

Integration of Claim Management Solutions

Based on deployment mode, the Market is segmented into a web-based model, cloud-based model, and on-site deployment mode. The web-based deployment segment holds the largest share of the global Market, as it covers a vast array of claims business systems that help in saving both time and money.



Healthcare Claims Management Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Mode

*Web-Based

*Cloud Based

*On-Premise Based

By Components

*Software

*Hardware

*Services



By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

