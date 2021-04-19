Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Automotive night vision system (NVS) is an advanced driver assistance systems that help increase driver awareness when it’s dark out. The system extends the perception of the driver beyond the limited reach of the headlights through the use of thermographic cameras, infrared lights, heads up displays, and other technologies. Since automotive night vision can alert drivers to the presence of potential hazards before they become visible, these systems can help prevent accidents.

The global Automotive Night Vision Systems market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Autoliv

Bosch

Delphi

Protruly

Visteon

Valeo

Guide Infrared

Major applications as follows:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Major Type as follows:

Active Automotive NVS

Passive Automotive NVS

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

