Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary
Automotive night vision system (NVS) is an advanced driver assistance systems that help increase driver awareness when it’s dark out. The system extends the perception of the driver beyond the limited reach of the headlights through the use of thermographic cameras, infrared lights, heads up displays, and other technologies. Since automotive night vision can alert drivers to the presence of potential hazards before they become visible, these systems can help prevent accidents.
The global Automotive Night Vision Systems market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Autoliv
Bosch
Delphi
Protruly
Visteon
Valeo
Guide Infrared
Major applications as follows:
OEMs
Aftermarket
Major Type as follows:
Active Automotive NVS
Passive Automotive NVS
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
