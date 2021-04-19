Global Bias Tire Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

A bias tire consists of multiple rubber plies over lapping each other. The crown and sidewalls are interdependent. The overlapped plies form a thick layer that is less flexible and more sensitive to overheating.

The global Bias Tire market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4798485-global-bias-tire-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Michelin

Pirelli

Sumitomo Rubber

Yokohama Rubber

Continental

Cooper Tire & Rubber

KUMHO Tire

Hankook

Giti Tire

Major applications as follows:

Also Read: https://telegra.ph/Ceiling-Tiles-Market-2021-Industry-Size-Share-Analysis-Growth-Factors-Demand-Analysis-Top-Manufacturers-and-Forecast-Research-02-09

Passenger Car

Truck

Others

Major Type as follows:

General Bias Tire

Bias Belted Tire

Also Read: https://telegra.ph/Advanced-Distribution-Management-Systems-Industry-Growth-Trends-and-Forecast-2027-03-25

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content :

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Bias Tire Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Bias Tire Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Bias Tire Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Bias Tire Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105