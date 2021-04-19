Surgical Sutures Market 2021:Size, Industry Report Analysis and Surgical Sutures Market Future Demand 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Surgical Sutures Market in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on Surgical Sutures Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 and 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the Surgical Sutures MARKET during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Surgical Sutures Market was valued at USD 3.6 Billion in the year 2017. Global Sutures Staplers Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 % from 2019 to reach USD 5.34 Billion by the year 2025.

North America region holds the highest Market share and Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. The dominance of North America is attributed to factors such as the growing geriatric population. At country level U.S, China, India and Japan holds the substantial Market share owning to high population base, growth in awareness about Sutures and development in healthcare infrastructure.

Major market players in Surgical Sutures Market are Ethicon Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG

Péters Surgical, Demetech Corp., Smith & Nephew, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic Plc., Sutures India Pvt. Ltd., Apollo Endo-surgery Inc., Mellon Medical B.V., and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report.

Strength:

Growing number of surgical procedures across the globe

Rapid increase in geriatric population globally

Weakness:

Poor demand in under developed countries

Opportunities:

Rise in adoption of cosmetics surgeries

Significant Growth Potential in Emerging industries

Threats:

Lack of Trained Professionals

The global surgical sutures Market has been segmented on product, application, end user, and regions. On the basis of product, the Market is segmented into suture threads and automated suturing devices of which suture threads are expected to account for the largest share of the Market in 2018. Based on the application, the Market is segmented into abdominal & pelvic surgery, general surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, and orthopedic surgery of which abdominal & pelvic surgery is expected to account for the largest share of the Market.

By Product

*Sutures Thread

o Absorbable Sutures

o Non-Absorbable Sutures

*Automated Suturing Devices

By Application

*Cardiovascular Surgeries

*General Surgeries

*Gynecological Surgeries

*Orthopedic Surgeries

*Ophthalmic Surgeries

*Other Application

By End-Users

*Hospitals

*Other End-Users

By Region

*North America

o USA

o Canada

*Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

*APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

*RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

