Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Radiation Dose Monitoring market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2409.7 million by 2025, from USD 2024.6 million in 2019.

The Radiation Dose Monitoring market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Radiation Dose Monitoring market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Radiation Dose Monitoring market has been segmented into

Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Others

By Application, Radiation Dose Monitoring has been segmented into:

Radiography

Angiography

Mammography

Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Radiation Dose Monitoring market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Radiation Dose Monitoring markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Radiation Dose Monitoring market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Radiation Dose Monitoring market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Share Analysis

Radiation Dose Monitoring competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Radiation Dose Monitoring sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Radiation Dose Monitoring sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Radiation Dose Monitoring are:

Bayer AG(Germany)

Philips Healthcare(Netherlands)

Landauer Inc(US)

GE Healthcare(UK)

Novarad Corporation(US)

INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US)

Mirion Technologies(US)

Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US)

Sectra(Sweden)

Canon Medical Systems

Among other players domestic and global, Radiation Dose Monitoring market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Radiation Dose Monitoring product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Radiation Dose Monitoring, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Radiation Dose Monitoring in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Radiation Dose Monitoring competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Radiation Dose Monitoring breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Radiation Dose Monitoring market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Radiation Dose Monitoring sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Radiation Dose Monitoring Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Dosimeters

1.2.3 Area Process Monitors

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Radiography

1.3.3 Angiography

1.3.4 Mammography

1.3.5 Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Market

1.4.1 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bayer AG(Germany)

2.1.1 Bayer AG(Germany) Details

2.1.2 Bayer AG(Germany) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Bayer AG(Germany) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Bayer AG(Germany) Product and Services

2.1.5 Bayer AG(Germany) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Philips Healthcare(Netherlands)

2.2.1 Philips Healthcare(Netherlands) Details

2.2.2 Philips Healthcare(Netherlands) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Philips Healthcare(Netherlands) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Philips Healthcare(Netherlands) Product and Services

2.2.5 Philips Healthcare(Netherlands) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Landauer Inc(US)

2.3.1 Landauer Inc(US) Details

2.3.2 Landauer Inc(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Landauer Inc(US) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Landauer Inc(US) Product and Services

2.3.5 Landauer Inc(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 GE Healthcare(UK)

2.4.1 GE Healthcare(UK) Details

2.4.2 GE Healthcare(UK) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 GE Healthcare(UK) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 GE Healthcare(UK) Product and Services

2.4.5 GE Healthcare(UK) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Novarad Corporation(US)

2.5.1 Novarad Corporation(US) Details

2.5.2 Novarad Corporation(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Novarad Corporation(US) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Novarad Corporation(US) Product and Services

2.5.5 Novarad Corporation(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea)

2.6.1 INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea) Details

2.6.2 INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea) SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea) Product and Services

2.6.5 INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US)

2.7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US) Details

2.7.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US) SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US) Product and Services

2.7.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Mirion Technologies(US)

2.8.1 Mirion Technologies(US) Details

2.8.2 Mirion Technologies(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Mirion Technologies(US) SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Mirion Technologies(US) Product and Services

2.8.5 Mirion Technologies(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US)

2.9.1 Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US) Details

2.9.2 Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US) SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US) Product and Services

2.9.5 Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Sectra(Sweden)

2.10.1 Sectra(Sweden) Details

2.10.2 Sectra(Sweden) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Sectra(Sweden) SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Sectra(Sweden) Product and Services

2.10.5 Sectra(Sweden) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Canon Medical Systems

2.11.1 Canon Medical Systems Details

2.11.2 Canon Medical Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Canon Medical Systems SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Canon Medical Systems Product and Services

2.11.5 Canon Medical Systems Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Radiation Dose Monitoring Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Radiation Dose Monitoring Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

