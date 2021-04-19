COVID-19 Impact on Middle East & Africa Power over Ethernet Market Projected to Register 12.5% CAGR to 2027 | Broadcom Ltd.,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Dell Inc

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East & Africa Power over Ethernet Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa Power over Ethernet Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Power over Ethernet market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 61.56 million in 2019 to US$ 151.08 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The MEA includes countries such as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The region is projected to witness a rapid rise in urbanization and industrialization, which would further drive the growth of its average economy. The Gulf countries are economically advanced, while the African countries are yet to match up to their economic conditions. Rise in per capita income, recovery of economic conditions, and increasing government spending toward infrastructure development are among the factors anticipated to drive the adoption of power over Ethernet in several industrial applications in the Gulf countries. The development of the information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure is one of the significant factors escalating the demand for data communication by offering high communication channel capacity. Thus, the demand for power over Ethernet is rising due to its low weight and size, radiation pattern, and circular polarization, it is widely used in communications applications.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East & Africa Power over Ethernet market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East & Africa Power over Ethernet Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Broadcom Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East & Africa Power over Ethernet Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East & Africa Power over Ethernet market segments and regions.

MEA Power over Ethernet Market – By Type

Power Sourcing Equipment

Powered Devices

MEA Power over Ethernet Market – By Application

IoT Connectivity

Lighting control

Infotainment

Access control and security

Communication Applications

Others

MEA Power over Ethernet Market – By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The research on the Middle East & Africa Power over Ethernet market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East & Africa Power over Ethernet market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East & Africa Power over Ethernet market.

