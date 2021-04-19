Global Brakes Market Research Report 2020-2026

Brakes for friction product are a mechanical device that inhibits motion by absorbing energy from a moving system. It is used for slowing or stopping a moving vehicle, wheel, axle, or to prevent its motion, most often accomplished by means of friction.Materials used in the production of friction are usually rough or textured in order to provide added friction and increase efficiency. Smooth surfaces are used to transport materials easily and with little friction, however adding texture to a surface increases the energy required to move over it, thus slowing a moving object more quickly. Heat-resistant materials are often utilized as the process of creating friction typically generates heat energy as a byproduct.

The global Brakes market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025.

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Federal-Mogul

Aisin-Seiki

Robert Bosch

Brembo

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Nisshinbo

SGL Carbon AG

TRW

Tenneco

Akebono Brake Industry

Bendix

Sangsin

Longji Machinery

MIBA AG

BPW

Hongma

Gold Phoenix

Klasik

Boyun

Major applications as follows:

Original Equipment Market

Aftermarket

Major Type as follows:

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Brake Lining

Brake Rotor

Brake Drum

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content :

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Brakes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Brakes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Brakes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Brakes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

